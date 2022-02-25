Higher Ground Books & Media Releases "The People Upstairs," by Amy Ray
Springfield, OH, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The People Upstairs: An Amy & Tara AT-Venture is now available for pre-order by Higher Ground Books & Media. Amy and Tara go to spend the day with Tara's grandparents in the nearby town of Sunflower Grove. On a mission to buy a detective kit, Amy talks Tara into walking to the downtown area to Uncle Farley's Toy Store. Now they just need a mystery.
Amy Ray was born in Springfield, Ohio. Always interested in human nature and writing, she graduated from Wittenberg University with a B.A. in Psychology, a minor in Sociology and a concentration in Writing. She always wanted to join the F.B.I. in her younger years, but now she settles for researching true crime and vows that she will one day write a crime novel! She is also the author of the novel, The Devil's Swing, the novella, The Craving, the children's book, A Day at the Pool: An Amy & Tara AT-venture and a collection of poetry entitled, An Emotional Girl Poems.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
