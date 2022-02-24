Artist Daniela Soberman Keeps Southern California Guessing
Los Angeles, CA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Artist Daniela Soberman is just about to embark on her second game that she’s invited complete strangers to play. The first game, a cookie sculpture scavenger hunt, was slated to be played for seven (7) days, but was completed in just under 18 hours and by perfect strangers who found her game invitation off of social media. Players scoured Los Angeles County, following Soberman’s clues, seeking a limited number of signed cookie sculptures. Soberman posted the clues to her scavenger hunt at midnight with several players jumping at the chance to flex their Holmsian skills before dawn.
Daniela says this new game is a bit different. “I was shocked at how quickly people were able to solve my toughest clues. They’re really pushing me to up my game. This new game keeps people in one location, but has much tougher riddles. If you’re a clever player, you still receive something rare at the end.”
Soberman is onto something. “With much of the world coming out of various forms of lockdown, I think people are craving games that allow for some form of human interaction and fun – albeit at a distance. There is something quite wonderful about asking strangers to play, and them saying yes.”
The game will run in the Los Angeles area from March 1 through March 5.
More information on Daniela’s Game #2 can be found at: https://www.danielasoberman.com/game2.html
For interview requests, contact:daniela@danielasoberman.com
For more information on Daniela Soberman, please visit: www.DanielaSoberman.com
https://www.instagram.com/danielasobermanstudio/
562-533-7998
