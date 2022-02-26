Renowned Illustrator Speaks at the Tucson Festival of Books About Her Art for Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden’s Children’s Book, Astronaut Al Travels to the Moon
Illustrator Michelle Rouch is scheduled to speak at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books at the Indie Author Pavilion––Children’s Books on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00am to noon. Rouch will also appear throughout the festival at the Bookpress Publishing booth (#136) signing books as well as providing live, kid-friendly interactive artwork exercises.
Tucson, AZ, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Illustrator Michelle Rouch is scheduled to speak at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books at the Indie Author Pavilion––Children's Books on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00am to noon. Rouch will share how she pictorially illuminated Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden's poetic words in the children's book, Astronaut Al Travels to the Moon (for more information, visit https://tucsonfestivalofbooks.org/?id=369).
Rouch will also appear throughout the festival at the Bookpress Publishing booth (#136) signing books as well as providing live, kid-friendly interactive artwork exercises.
"Astronaut Al Travels to the Moon" received the Mom’s Choice Awards Gold Medal for excellence and also won First Place from amongst hundreds of entries in the Purple Dragonfly Awards for Best Historical Non-Fiction Children’s Picture Book.
The 2022 Tucson Festival of Books, first established in 2009, will be held in-person on the University of Arizona campus on March 12–13, 2022. All proceeds acquired by the Festival of Books are donated to local non-profit organizations to improve literacy in Southern Arizona.
Michelle Rouch, both an illustrator and an engineer, strives to capture the emotions of people living and working in a thriving aerospace-focused world on Earth and beyond. In 2021, Rouch was awarded American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Associate Fellow for her notable 20 years of art and science contributions to the aerospace community. For more information, visit www.AstronautAl.com or www.BookpressPublishing.com.
Contact
Anthony Paustian, PhD
(515)554-8900
www.BookpressPublishing.com
