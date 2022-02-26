Renowned Illustrator Speaks at the Tucson Festival of Books About Her Art for Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden’s Children’s Book, Astronaut Al Travels to the Moon

Illustrator Michelle Rouch is scheduled to speak at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books at the Indie Author Pavilion––Children’s Books on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00am to noon. Rouch will also appear throughout the festival at the Bookpress Publishing booth (#136) signing books as well as providing live, kid-friendly interactive artwork exercises.