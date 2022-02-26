Mantra Labs Opens a New Development Center in Kolkata
First among multiple locations as a part of its Future of Work Strategy.
Bangalore, India, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mantra Labs is pleased to announce the official opening of its new development center in Kolkata, India. Currently headquartered in Bangalore, Mantra also has an office in Florida, USA.
“Kolkata was a natural fit for us. It has world-class talent and ready-fit infrastructure which helped us start-off in no-time,” says Mikhail Mitra, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, Mantra Labs. Adding further, “As a part of Mantra’s future of work strategy, we have decided to expand our footprint with multiple offices in different cities closer to where our employees reside so that they can have a healthy work-life balance. Furthermore, this distributed delivery strategy ensures no disruption in clients’ business operations.”
Mantra Labs is also planning a rapid expansion at Kolkata and expects to triple its workforce there in the coming months.
About Mantra
Mantra Labs is a global experience engineering & consulting firm that builds intelligence-driven solutions and delivers digital-first customer experiences for global enterprises. With its 250+ skilled and passionate technologists, the company specializes in providing end-to-end solutions for its clients across eight key industries. Mantra solves the most pressing front & back- office challenges faced by BFSI, Healthcare and Consumer Internet enterprises. Having worked with some of the World’s leading Insurers like SBI General Insurance, Care Health Insurance, Pramerica, Aditya Birla Health and AIA Hong Kong along with unicorn consumer startups like Ola, Myntra, Yulu, BlueStone and Quikr - Mantra Labs has been deeply involved in developing AI-powered technology solutions for business-specific problems. The company also has strategic technology partnerships with MongoDB, IBM Watson, Microsoft Azure and Nvidia.
