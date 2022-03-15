Future Horizons Presents "A Year of Mini-Moves for the In-Sync Child"
Get your kids moving and giggling with the delightful suggestions in A Year of Mini-Moves for the In-Sync Child created by Carol Kranowitz and Joye Newman.
Arlington, TX, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Here are fifty-two weekly schedules that will incorporate quick movement activities into your day. These whimsical digital pages can also be printed and posted to brighten your walls at the clinic, at home and at school.
Pediatricians, teachers and other early childhood specialists now recognize that early motor development is one of the most important factors in the physical, emotional, academic and overall success of the child. Each of these mini-moves addresses one or more sensory, perceptual and visual motor skills that are the foundation of all future physical, cognitive, and emotional development.
Use these whimsical mini-moves at the beginning of your day or therapy session, at transition times or as inspiration for a more elaborate movement experience. Adapt each move to suit the abilities of the children.
The objective of A Year of Mini-Moves for the In-Sync Child is to reinforce the brain-body connection, while giving the child a moving experience that will last a lifetime.
