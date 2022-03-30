Future Horizons Presents "The Loving Push: A Guide to Successfully Prepare Spectrum Kids for Adulthood 2nd Edition"
Preparing Kids for the Real World and Their Best Selves.
Arlington, TX, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since the first edition of The Loving Push, the prevalence rate of children diagnosed as autistic has only continued to rise. Greater numbers of kids are transitioning into adulthood with a spectrum label than ever before. Researchers around the world churn out studies, many aimed at learning more about the factors that help autistic children learn and gain skills. Community awareness of autism has risen, and companies and colleges are taking notice.
Best-selling author, autism advocate, and animal science professor Dr. Temple Grandin joins psychologist and autism specialist Dr. Debra Moore in spelling out which steps you can take to restore your child’s hope and motivation―and what you must avoid. Eight life stories told by people on the autism spectrum, including chapters on subjects like how to get kids off their computers, how to build on their strengths and get back to caring about their lives, and how to find a path to a successful, meaningful life.
The greatest gifts we can give a child are those that help them grow into their best self. Parents and professionals alike strive to guide young people in developing a sense of self-worth and functioning in line with their highest capabilities. No matter what specific challenges a child may face, success is reaching the level of independence and engagement in the world they are realistically capable of achieving is the top priority. This book is our guide.
