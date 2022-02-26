Husson University Fulbright Alumni Discuss Experiences and Opportunities at Gracie Black Box Theatre Reception
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Gracie Black Box Theatre, Husson University will be hosting a joint reception with the Maine Chapter of the Fulbright Association. During the event, three Husson Fulbright recipients will be making presentations about the Fulbright program. Welcoming participants to the event will be Fulbright Scholar and Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA.
Bangor, ME, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Becoming a Fulbright Scholar is one of the highest honors accorded to students, professional college educators and researchers. Among the ranks of Fulbright alumni are 61 Nobel Prize recipients, 75 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 40 current or former heads of state or government.1 At Husson University, there are five faculty and staff members who have earned this prestigious honor.
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Gracie Black Box Theatre, Husson University will be hosting a joint reception with the Maine Chapter of the Fulbright Association. During the event, three Husson Fulbright recipients will be making presentations. Welcoming participants to the event will be Fulbright Scholar and Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA. The Fulbright program gave him the opportunity to go to Norway and teach at the Norwegian School of Management. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of finance.
In addition to President Clark, Dr. Sandip Wilson and Dr. Greg Winston will talk about their Fulbright Scholar experiences. Wilson served as a Fulbright-Nehru Scholar in 2012-2013 in the Faculties of Education and Engineering of Avinashilingam University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Currently a professor in the School of Education, she serves as a faculty member in the English Department of Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities.
Winston was a Fulbright Scholar for the 2019-2020 academic year and named a distinguished scholar in Irish literature at Queen's University-Belfast (QUB) in Northern Ireland. He is currently a professor and area chair of humanities and social sciences in Husson’s College of Science and Humanities. He is also the University’s faculty athletic representative.
The reception is complimentary for faculty and students interested in applying for a future Fulbright award. Individuals interested in attending the reception can register for the event by contacting Kandi Hale in Husson University’s President’s Office. Her email address is halek@husson.edu and her phone number is 207-941-7138.
[1] United States Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, “Fulbright Program Overview,” https://eca.state.gov/fulbright/about-fulbright/fulbright-program-overview, Accessed: February 23, 2022.
