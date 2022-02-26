Husson University Fulbright Alumni Discuss Experiences and Opportunities at Gracie Black Box Theatre Reception

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Gracie Black Box Theatre, Husson University will be hosting a joint reception with the Maine Chapter of the Fulbright Association. During the event, three Husson Fulbright recipients will be making presentations about the Fulbright program. Welcoming participants to the event will be Fulbright Scholar and Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA.