DelphianLogic to Premiere Flagship L&D Roundtable Conference - Catalyst 2022
DelphianLogic announces the debut chapter of their annual Learning and Development industry roundtable conference - Catalyst. The event, focusing on Learning in the Flow of Work, will take place on March 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST and feature a star-studded panel of Learning and Development leaders representing some of the largest organizations in the world.
Pune, India, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DelphianLogic, an award winning learning solutions and services provider to Fortune 500 companies, is hosting their first ever annual roundtable conference of Learning and Development Industry leaders, called DelphianLogic Catalyst. This year, the discussion will focus on Learning in the Flow of Work as the future of Learning and Development in the new normal. Panelists will discuss their approach to this framework and share potential challenges and best practices.
The DelphianLogic Catalyst roundtable conference has been conceptualized with the goal of bringing together industry specialists and thought leaders, and encouraging more conversation and sharing of best practices amongst leading learning organizations across the world. This year, the event’s panelists feature learning leaders from organizations such as Accenture, Ericsson, IBM, TCS iOn and Brandon Hall Group.
A list of the panelists and a detailed agenda of the event can be found at the LinkedIn page of DelphianLogic Technologies
About DelphianLogic
With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1200 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.
Our comprehensive offerings cover the entire learning life cycle and include services and solutions for custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people’s potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.
Contact
Denver Mascarenhas
+1.855.956.4422
delphianlogic.com
