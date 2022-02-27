DelphianLogic to Premiere Flagship L&D Roundtable Conference - Catalyst 2022

DelphianLogic announces the debut chapter of their annual Learning and Development industry roundtable conference - Catalyst. The event, focusing on Learning in the Flow of Work, will take place on March 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST and feature a star-studded panel of Learning and Development leaders representing some of the largest organizations in the world.