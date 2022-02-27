Dynamic Healthcare Systems to Host a Roundtable at 2022 RISE National Summit
Dynamic will be hosting the roundtable discussion: Understanding Overpayments and OIG involvement in Risk Adjustment.
Santa Ana, CA, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, is hosting a roundtable at the 2022 RISE National Summit in Nashville, TN. At 9:00 a.m. on March 9th, Dynamic’s Senior Consultant, Deniese Crittenden, R.N., MSN, will discuss specific OIG audit focus points, overpayments and their timelines, and how all these moving pieces impact Risk Adjustment processes and data.
The 2022 RISE National Summit brings Managed Care Health Plans and Provider Organizations together to share best practices and experiences with government-sponsored healthcare programs from March 7 – 9, 2022. In addition to hosting the roundtable discussion, Dynamic is proud to be sponsoring and exhibiting, providing attendees multiple opportunities to spend time with Dynamic’s executives and subject matter experts.
Stop by Booth 1608 to explore Dynamic’s automated, robust solutions that enable a strong risk adjustment strategy, ensuring complete and accurate risk-adjusted payments for those participating in Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Medicaid lines of business and risk-based provider groups.
Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.
