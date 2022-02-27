SAN Group Welcomes Century Enrollment and Benefits Services Provider Serving New York, Florida
Founded by President Joseph Cavallaro more than 20 years ago, Century is an independent insurance and benefits agency based in Rochester, New York.
Hampton, NH, February 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, announced today Century Enrollment & Benefits Services, LLC has joined the network.
Founded by President Joseph Cavallaro more than 20 years ago, Century is an independent insurance and benefits agency based in Rochester, New York. The agency offers auto insurance, homeowners insurance, health insurance, and Medicare with specialties in commercial insurance and employee benefits for small businesses. Century is licensed in New York and Florida, primarily serving western New York and the Finger Lakes region of New York.
“Joining SAN Group offers us an opportunity to expand carrier relationships and tap into unparalleled industry experience,” said Joseph Cavallaro. “At Century, we are committed to providing our customers with exemplary service. SAN Group offers the expertise and resources to strengthen that mission.”
Joseph Cavallaro has more than 30 years of experience in insurance and serves as a board member on the East Rochester and Irondequoit Chambers of Commerce. For more information on Century Enrollment & Benefits Services, LLC, visit https://centuryadvisory.com/.
About Century Enrollment & Benefit Services
Established in 2001, Century Enrollment & Benefit Services, LLC is an independent insurance and benefit communication firm headquartered in Rochester, NY. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Century representatives will guide your organization through the maze of employee benefit options available to today's business owner. Century’s focus is on the selection, implementation, and communication of employee benefits to your workforce, with a goal to make sure that every individual is protected through premium insurance coverage.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
