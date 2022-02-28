Solution-Soft Deploys the Popular Time Machine® on Azure Marketplace
Solution-Soft's Pre-installed Software Products Can Now be Easily Accessed in the Cloud
Santa Clara, CA, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SolutionSoft Systems Inc, the leader in virtual clock and time travel testing, announces its flag ship solution, Time Machine, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Time Machine customers can take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management of time shift testing in the Cloud with ease.
Solution-Soft develops and markets its widely used, market proven Time Machine Products Suite that has facilitated many enterprise application deployments successfully to meet go-live dates within budget. To further streamline and make it easy to deploy in Azure for their customers, Solution-Soft joins Azure marketplace with both BYOL (bring your own license) and PAYG (pay as you go by hour) options. Customers can now provision an Azure system with Time Machine pre-installed. It is fully functional upon a license activation, which can be done manually via Solution-Soft support or automatically via the Floating license server hosted in Azure with BYOL option or pay-as-you-go by hours with PAYG option.
"Many of our customers are either already in the Cloud or planning to migrate to it. The ability to provision systems with Time Machine pre-installed streamlines Time Machine deployment," says Paul Wang, CTO of Solution-Soft. "Some advanced customers can also take advantage of our Floating License Server and Sync Server URL API to enable testing automation and continuous integration in Azure. Literally a source code submittal can automatically trigger a new release be built, new Azure test environment provisioned, regression tests run against it with Sync Server to time travel the test environment via different trigger dates of a life cycle, email out regression test reports, destroy the brand-new test environment. This is the Holy Grail for Agile & DevOps and it can be achieved today with Time Machine."
About Time Machine
Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large-scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud and Containerization ready. Learn more about Time Machine.
About Solution-Soft
Solution-Soft is the leader in virtual clock, time shift testing software solutions for the ever-changing digital world. Our flagship and market proven product, Time Machine, opened brand new possibilities in the application testing landscape upon its release in 1997. Today, thousands of applications have been tested with Time Machine, and IT professionals recognize that using a virtual clock is the ideal and safest way to conduct date and time testing. As pioneer in our field, we've created the Time Machine Product Suite, a collection of cutting-edge testing software that augment Time Machine to further streamline enterprise cloud initiatives and IT simplification. The product suite offers a complete solution for end-to-end application testing, cloud migration, test automation, Agile/DevOPs, Continuous Operation, and Test Data Management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers, including 47 of Fortune 100 companies, our advanced solutions to optimize their testing and help deliver projects on-time. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, AMEX, Australia Tax Office, BBC, Boeing, British Gas, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, Federal Reserve Bank, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, and Zurich Insurance. We bolster our market presence through robust partnerships with companies including Accenture, Capgemini, Citrix, Delphix, DXC, FICO, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP.
Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-soft.com or call +1.408.346.1400.
Solution-Soft develops and markets its widely used, market proven Time Machine Products Suite that has facilitated many enterprise application deployments successfully to meet go-live dates within budget. To further streamline and make it easy to deploy in Azure for their customers, Solution-Soft joins Azure marketplace with both BYOL (bring your own license) and PAYG (pay as you go by hour) options. Customers can now provision an Azure system with Time Machine pre-installed. It is fully functional upon a license activation, which can be done manually via Solution-Soft support or automatically via the Floating license server hosted in Azure with BYOL option or pay-as-you-go by hours with PAYG option.
"Many of our customers are either already in the Cloud or planning to migrate to it. The ability to provision systems with Time Machine pre-installed streamlines Time Machine deployment," says Paul Wang, CTO of Solution-Soft. "Some advanced customers can also take advantage of our Floating License Server and Sync Server URL API to enable testing automation and continuous integration in Azure. Literally a source code submittal can automatically trigger a new release be built, new Azure test environment provisioned, regression tests run against it with Sync Server to time travel the test environment via different trigger dates of a life cycle, email out regression test reports, destroy the brand-new test environment. This is the Holy Grail for Agile & DevOps and it can be achieved today with Time Machine."
About Time Machine
Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large-scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud and Containerization ready. Learn more about Time Machine.
About Solution-Soft
Solution-Soft is the leader in virtual clock, time shift testing software solutions for the ever-changing digital world. Our flagship and market proven product, Time Machine, opened brand new possibilities in the application testing landscape upon its release in 1997. Today, thousands of applications have been tested with Time Machine, and IT professionals recognize that using a virtual clock is the ideal and safest way to conduct date and time testing. As pioneer in our field, we've created the Time Machine Product Suite, a collection of cutting-edge testing software that augment Time Machine to further streamline enterprise cloud initiatives and IT simplification. The product suite offers a complete solution for end-to-end application testing, cloud migration, test automation, Agile/DevOPs, Continuous Operation, and Test Data Management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers, including 47 of Fortune 100 companies, our advanced solutions to optimize their testing and help deliver projects on-time. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, AMEX, Australia Tax Office, BBC, Boeing, British Gas, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, Federal Reserve Bank, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, and Zurich Insurance. We bolster our market presence through robust partnerships with companies including Accenture, Capgemini, Citrix, Delphix, DXC, FICO, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP.
Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA., for more information visit www.solution-soft.com or call +1.408.346.1400.
Contact
SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.Contact
Katherine Latterell
408-346-1481
www.solution-soft.com
Kathy Dewitt
kdewitt@solution-soft.com
Katherine Latterell
408-346-1481
www.solution-soft.com
Kathy Dewitt
kdewitt@solution-soft.com
Categories