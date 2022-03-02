RS Forklift Training Offers Training Courses to Maximise Productivity & Uptime
The leading training institute in Birmingham aims to provide comprehensive forklift training to help companies boost productivity.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Health and Safety Executive in the United Kingdom have Approved Code of Practice (ACOP) and guidance known as Rider-operated lift trucks: Operator training and safe use. This establishes the minimum standard basic training individuals should receive before they’re permitted to operate any type of forklift truck – even if they operate it occasionally. The code also provides detailed guidance regarding how they can meet this standard.
Proper forklift training can help fresh and experienced operators achieve what every warehouse manager requires – improved productivity and uptime, better employee retention and satisfaction, and increased safety for forklift operators and nearby workers. However, most people refuse to prioritise this training because of high course fees and the inability to take out time during working days.
RS Forklift Training, a leading institute, offers comprehensive courses at affordable prices. The institute also helps trainees with financial constraints by offering various financing options. Furthermore, their instructor course makes it easier for trainees to immediately get employment after acquiring quality forklift training certification.
They offer flexible training for their trainees by offering classes on weekends and weekdays. Their training will help reduce incidents of damaged goods and stock losses. The institute also helps individuals become qualified forklift operators by offering a wide range of courses. It’s an RTITB-accredited institute that facilitates its trainees and different workplaces with their training courses.
Teaching methods at RS Forklift Training comply with some of the highest standards that demonstrate the institute’s adaptability to advanced teaching methods. Trainees are also taught to operate and handle several kinds of forklift trucks, including a counterbalance lift truck (electric, diesel, LPG), reach lift truck, order pickers, Bendi-Flexi0, PPT, and more.
Since it’s the responsibility of companies to safeguard their employees, they must only hire licenced staff for forklift operations. Studies demonstrate that most workplace accidents are caused due to improper forklift operations, items slipping off, and the machine tipping over goods and employees.
Driving a forklift truck with professional training and skill will save operator time and maximize productivity for the company. As a result, companies can expect to achieve a faster turnaround on daily tasks.
With more than 25 years of forklift training experience, professionals at RS Forklift Training Birmingham have successfully trained 11373 passed drivers on-site and 11274 drivers on training premises. The institute is a leading training centre among most forklift operators because it provides its trainees with recognised qualifications.
When asked about their training courses, a company spokesperson said, “Our training centre includes pallets, stillage, and racking, diverse loads including unevenly distributed loads and one-tonne loads with an approved RTITB test course. The trainees are tested for turning and reversing in narrow isles, chicane exercises, and lifting loads to intermediate and high levels up to 3 metres.”
“Our classroom is fully equipped with a plasma TV for Health & Safety training and video presentation to help trainees learn essential knowledge to prepare for the Theory Test. At the end of their training, operators are required to complete practical checks and a written assessment for learning confirmation. Successful operators are registered on the NORS Database and receive a registration number. This allows the employer to check whether your training is correct and you’re a fully qualified forklift operator,” he added.
RS Forklift Training institute prides itself on its first-class service and professionalism. Their one-day course is designed for the certificated and trained operator whose licence is due for renewal. The three-day basic training course is for the fork truck operator with extensive practical experience (more than 12 months) but has no formal training or a licence.
The training centre is committed to helping aspiring young forklift operators earn as much as £22K. The company understands how accreditation and professional training can influence an employer’s perception of a potential candidate. That’s why they have designed special programmes that can help trainees begin their careers to become advanced forklift operators.
Moreover, their 5-day novice operator training course is ideal for individuals with no previous experience in materials handling equipment. This course complies with the guidelines set by ACOP published by the HSE. It’s approved by RTITB Training Board Standards Limited – accrediting body approved by the HSE. The course can be adapted according to the individual’s requirements.
RS Forklift Training continues to make a difference in workplaces by preventing hazardous incidents and fatalities. Their experts provide their trainees with an exceptional learning experience. Moreover, their compliance with RTITB guidelines makes their course content and teaching methods more reliable than any other forklift training institute in the West Midlands.
Their training centres are located throughout the West Midlands and towns and counties, including Stourbridge, Coventry, Telford, Cannock, Lichfield, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Shrewsbury, Dudley, Sandwell, Oldbury, Walsall, West Bromwich, Tamworth, and Wolverhampton.
If the companies benefit from the training courses and ensure that they don’t hire untrained professionals, they can prevent accidents and deaths. Those interested in availing of these training courses can reach out to the company using the details below.
About the Company
The RS Forklift Training Centre is a leading forklift training institute in the UK, offering four training courses for forklift operators in Birmingham and surrounding areas. The accredited institution offers a rigorous classroom experience with discussions and written tests, on-site training, and strict evaluation of all the components provided in courses.
Contact Information
Phone: 0121 411 0727
Email: info@rsforkliftstraining.co.uk
Address: Haden Works, Haden St, Birmingham, B12 9BH
Website: https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
Proper forklift training can help fresh and experienced operators achieve what every warehouse manager requires – improved productivity and uptime, better employee retention and satisfaction, and increased safety for forklift operators and nearby workers. However, most people refuse to prioritise this training because of high course fees and the inability to take out time during working days.
RS Forklift Training, a leading institute, offers comprehensive courses at affordable prices. The institute also helps trainees with financial constraints by offering various financing options. Furthermore, their instructor course makes it easier for trainees to immediately get employment after acquiring quality forklift training certification.
They offer flexible training for their trainees by offering classes on weekends and weekdays. Their training will help reduce incidents of damaged goods and stock losses. The institute also helps individuals become qualified forklift operators by offering a wide range of courses. It’s an RTITB-accredited institute that facilitates its trainees and different workplaces with their training courses.
Teaching methods at RS Forklift Training comply with some of the highest standards that demonstrate the institute’s adaptability to advanced teaching methods. Trainees are also taught to operate and handle several kinds of forklift trucks, including a counterbalance lift truck (electric, diesel, LPG), reach lift truck, order pickers, Bendi-Flexi0, PPT, and more.
Since it’s the responsibility of companies to safeguard their employees, they must only hire licenced staff for forklift operations. Studies demonstrate that most workplace accidents are caused due to improper forklift operations, items slipping off, and the machine tipping over goods and employees.
Driving a forklift truck with professional training and skill will save operator time and maximize productivity for the company. As a result, companies can expect to achieve a faster turnaround on daily tasks.
With more than 25 years of forklift training experience, professionals at RS Forklift Training Birmingham have successfully trained 11373 passed drivers on-site and 11274 drivers on training premises. The institute is a leading training centre among most forklift operators because it provides its trainees with recognised qualifications.
When asked about their training courses, a company spokesperson said, “Our training centre includes pallets, stillage, and racking, diverse loads including unevenly distributed loads and one-tonne loads with an approved RTITB test course. The trainees are tested for turning and reversing in narrow isles, chicane exercises, and lifting loads to intermediate and high levels up to 3 metres.”
“Our classroom is fully equipped with a plasma TV for Health & Safety training and video presentation to help trainees learn essential knowledge to prepare for the Theory Test. At the end of their training, operators are required to complete practical checks and a written assessment for learning confirmation. Successful operators are registered on the NORS Database and receive a registration number. This allows the employer to check whether your training is correct and you’re a fully qualified forklift operator,” he added.
RS Forklift Training institute prides itself on its first-class service and professionalism. Their one-day course is designed for the certificated and trained operator whose licence is due for renewal. The three-day basic training course is for the fork truck operator with extensive practical experience (more than 12 months) but has no formal training or a licence.
The training centre is committed to helping aspiring young forklift operators earn as much as £22K. The company understands how accreditation and professional training can influence an employer’s perception of a potential candidate. That’s why they have designed special programmes that can help trainees begin their careers to become advanced forklift operators.
Moreover, their 5-day novice operator training course is ideal for individuals with no previous experience in materials handling equipment. This course complies with the guidelines set by ACOP published by the HSE. It’s approved by RTITB Training Board Standards Limited – accrediting body approved by the HSE. The course can be adapted according to the individual’s requirements.
RS Forklift Training continues to make a difference in workplaces by preventing hazardous incidents and fatalities. Their experts provide their trainees with an exceptional learning experience. Moreover, their compliance with RTITB guidelines makes their course content and teaching methods more reliable than any other forklift training institute in the West Midlands.
Their training centres are located throughout the West Midlands and towns and counties, including Stourbridge, Coventry, Telford, Cannock, Lichfield, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Shrewsbury, Dudley, Sandwell, Oldbury, Walsall, West Bromwich, Tamworth, and Wolverhampton.
If the companies benefit from the training courses and ensure that they don’t hire untrained professionals, they can prevent accidents and deaths. Those interested in availing of these training courses can reach out to the company using the details below.
About the Company
The RS Forklift Training Centre is a leading forklift training institute in the UK, offering four training courses for forklift operators in Birmingham and surrounding areas. The accredited institution offers a rigorous classroom experience with discussions and written tests, on-site training, and strict evaluation of all the components provided in courses.
Contact Information
Phone: 0121 411 0727
Email: info@rsforkliftstraining.co.uk
Address: Haden Works, Haden St, Birmingham, B12 9BH
Website: https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
Contact
RS Forklift Training Ltd.Contact
0121 411 0727
https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
0121 411 0727
https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
Categories