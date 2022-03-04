RS Forklift Training Actively Prevents Workplace Injuries and Incidents by Thoroughly Training Operators
The RTITB-accredited forklift training centre provides trainees with a safe, modern learning environment to reduce the risk of workplace injuries and accidents.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Though forklift trucks are critical to logistics operations, the associated risks are extremely high, especially for those working around them.
Every working day in the United Kingdom, five lives are changed due to injuries from accidents involving forklift trucks. According to the most recent statistics, forklift operations are highly hazardous, affecting more workers than Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV). Moreover, 25% of workplace transport injuries are caused by forklift truck accidents.
Over 1,300 employees in the UK are hospitalised every year with serious injuries from forklift accidents, and the number is still rising. These life-changing injuries usually include complex fractures, amputations, and dislocations. Other workers in the area are particularly at a higher risk, accounting for 57% of individuals killed or injured in forklift accidents.
The statistics highlight the need for better segregation between workers and vehicles in the workplace. This is also a common issue in high-traffic areas such as loading bays where forklifts and pedestrians are nearby.
Fortunately, with a top-notch forklift training institute in Birmingham, RS Forklift Training has made it easier for companies to choose individual and group forklift professional training. The company offers scissors, counterbalance, Bendi, and many other forklift training courses at affordable rates. In addition, companies can help their employees comply with rising workplace codes and regulations to prevent quality assurance failures and penalties. Without the right forklift training, forklift operations in a workplace can cause product damage, injuries, and even death.
Therefore, the training institute emphasizes helping individuals acquire their forklift license before they become operators. Forklift training prevents materials and items from slipping off the forklift pallets, spillage of chemicals and other hazardous solvents, collisions, tip-overs, and many similar accidents. In addition to putting people and goods at risk, forklift accidents also increase a company’s burden because of losses, wasted time, and disrupted cash flow.
With over 25 years of forklift training experience, RS Forklift Training Birmingham has successfully trained 11373 passed drivers on-site and 11274 drivers on training premises. The institute has gained a reputation for providing its trainees with recognised qualifications.
When asked about their training courses, a company spokesperson said, “Though it requires very little time to learn how to drive a forklift, it doesn’t mean safety shouldn’t be prioritized while operating one. At RS Forklift Training, we strongly believe that an educated operator can result in a thriving business by eliminating possible losses and creating a safe environment. If you’ve never driven a forklift before but want to learn and earn a license, you should have complete knowledge about the course and what will be included in it. Our forklift training program provides a comprehensive forklift training experience to all aspiring individuals.”
“We understand the distress of suffering a loss of expensive products because of mishandling or loss of lives due to accidents. During the forklift training in Birmingham, the operator is required to stay sharp and avoid any damage to the goods, other workers, and himself,” he added.
The training institute has provided top-rated forklift training for 18 years which complies with all RTITB criteria and HSE standards. Their qualified instructors are experts in giving detailed education to trainees. They also provide impeccable training on-site at designated workshops for improved learning. Programmes at RS Forklift Training cover all types of forklifts, including pivot forklift, HLOP, side loader, reach truck, and counterbalance. They’re also credited with providing manual handling and plant training to several recognized industries.
The all-inclusive program is specifically designed for novices with zero or little experience. The rigorous training classroom also includes written tests, on-site training, discussions, and strict evaluation. Once the trainees complete the course, they will receive a forklift training certificate and shall be known as “operators.”
Their training centres are located throughout the West Midlands and towns and counties, including Stourbridge, Coventry, Telford, Cannock, Lichfield, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Shrewsbury, Dudley, Sandwell, Oldbury, Walsall, West Bromwich, Tamworth, and Wolverhampton.
RS Forklift Training’s ability to create a superior training program that suits the needs of its clients remains unmatched. Their offered courses are flexible and designed according to facilitate clients. They provide morning and afternoon classes on weekends, but those who cannot attend weekday classes can opt for weekend classes.
As some employers prefer giving practical knowledge to their employees, RS Forklift Training provides on-site training to their staff regarding actual company equipment with a heavy load which they will handle daily following the training.
The training institute is responsible for educating every trainee regarding all aspects of the course and provides all the legal, basic, technical, and operative knowledge.
There’s much more to their forklift training program than just teaching how to pick and drop things. Besides all the operative work, the trainees are taught all the laws and regulations involved in this job, allowing them to learn about the guidelines while using any equipment in the workplace. The training course includes principles of lifting, forward and reverse steering activities, confined and open area steering activities, provision and use of work equipment regulation 1998, stability issues and factors, and much more.
About the Company
The RS Forklift Training Centre is a leading forklift training institute in the UK, offering four training courses for forklift operators in Birmingham and surrounding areas. The accredited institution offers a rigorous classroom experience with discussions and written tests, on-site training, and strict evaluation of all the components provided in courses.
Contact Information
Phone: 0121 411 0727
Email: info@rsforkliftstraining.co.uk
Address: Haden Works, Haden St, Birmingham, B12 9BH
Website: https://www.rsforkliftstraining.co.uk/
