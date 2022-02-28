Sculptural Photography Series Released
Visual artist and fine art photographer Bogdan Mihai is releasing a new series of what he calls Sculptural Photography, which combines painting with collage, and 3-D depictions of imagined architectural ruins, based on his previous photographic work on the ruins of a thermal spa complex in Herculane, Romania.
Houston, TX, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visual artist Bogdan Mihai is launching his new series of what he calls “Sculptural Photography,” consisting of three dimensional collages of some of his architectural photography, reimagined into a new visual story.
Mihai, who was invited to take some of the last photographs of the crumbling architecture of a 19th century thermal spa in Herculane, Romania, constructed a collection of photos in his series called Inheritance that has been displayed around the world. Building on that series, the artist has now taken those same images, extracted details and elements, and rearranged them into newly imagined constructions and mythical realms. The images evoke excitement, intrigue, and mystery, and must be seen in person to be truly appreciated.
These works combine painting with photography, as well as traditional architectural elements like plaster, cement and wire mesh. It is as though the artist is internalizing his photography into a new vocabulary of sensation and experience. These dreamlike images combine his professional imagery with the stories of his childhood, creating new memories, new synergies.
These Sculptural photographs are currently on display at the Houston Forever Exhibition, on his website, in his studio in Houston, and will be presented at The Other Art Fair in Dallas, and for Portfolio Review at FotoFest this autumn.
Mihai immigrated to the USA in 2015, and works in Houston Texas at Silver Street Studios, part of the Sawyer Yards Complex in the Houston Arts District. He co-owns Buburuza Productions, LLC with his spouse, and creates fine art paintings, fine art photography, as well as commercial photography and video production.
Mihai, who was invited to take some of the last photographs of the crumbling architecture of a 19th century thermal spa in Herculane, Romania, constructed a collection of photos in his series called Inheritance that has been displayed around the world. Building on that series, the artist has now taken those same images, extracted details and elements, and rearranged them into newly imagined constructions and mythical realms. The images evoke excitement, intrigue, and mystery, and must be seen in person to be truly appreciated.
These works combine painting with photography, as well as traditional architectural elements like plaster, cement and wire mesh. It is as though the artist is internalizing his photography into a new vocabulary of sensation and experience. These dreamlike images combine his professional imagery with the stories of his childhood, creating new memories, new synergies.
These Sculptural photographs are currently on display at the Houston Forever Exhibition, on his website, in his studio in Houston, and will be presented at The Other Art Fair in Dallas, and for Portfolio Review at FotoFest this autumn.
Mihai immigrated to the USA in 2015, and works in Houston Texas at Silver Street Studios, part of the Sawyer Yards Complex in the Houston Arts District. He co-owns Buburuza Productions, LLC with his spouse, and creates fine art paintings, fine art photography, as well as commercial photography and video production.
Contact
Buburuza Productions, LLCContact
Bogdan Mihai
936-668-0029
www.bogdanfotoart.com
Bogdan Mihai
936-668-0029
www.bogdanfotoart.com
Categories