Authors Blend Psychology and Spirituality for a Unique Book About Manifesting
Hazlet, NJ, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Readers on the path, and others who are curious about spirituality, may enjoy the latest release by ENoetic Press called Knowing: The Secret Power of Flow Manifesting, written by holistic coach Sandrine Baptiste and astrologer Rhonda Tremaine. This is the third book to come from this small, New Jersey publisher.
The book’s introductory chapters include an overview of the soul and the ego, and how to create balance between the two. A chapter is devoted to exercises and practices designed to explore hidden emotions and change perception, followed by a chapter on awareness that focuses on meditation and mindfulness. Other chapters include key life components such as love and death, and finally, a method of manifesting is explained, which is based on the authors’ personal and professional experiences. Knowing is a book consistent with the company’s intent of delivering books in the areas of health, wellness, self-help, personal growth and spirituality.
To receive an editorial review copy or to schedule an interview, reporters may email the publisher at everythingnoetic@gmail.com
The book’s introductory chapters include an overview of the soul and the ego, and how to create balance between the two. A chapter is devoted to exercises and practices designed to explore hidden emotions and change perception, followed by a chapter on awareness that focuses on meditation and mindfulness. Other chapters include key life components such as love and death, and finally, a method of manifesting is explained, which is based on the authors’ personal and professional experiences. Knowing is a book consistent with the company’s intent of delivering books in the areas of health, wellness, self-help, personal growth and spirituality.
To receive an editorial review copy or to schedule an interview, reporters may email the publisher at everythingnoetic@gmail.com
Contact
ENoetic PressContact
Rhonda Tremaine
732-497-2022
Rhonda Tremaine
732-497-2022
Categories