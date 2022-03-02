INSYNC Showcases Bidirectional Data Sync for Its Smart iPaaS Solution APPSeCONNECT
INSYNC gives a deep dive showcase of the features and advantages APPSeCONNECT's robust Bidirectional Data Sync provides for modern businesses.
Kolkata, India, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the crucial role data plays in the workflow of every modern business, every department of an enterprise requires access to business-critical data in real-time to make rapid strategic business decisions. To enable this, Bidirectional Data Sync is necessary across an enterprise's digital infrastructure that an intelligent iPaaS solution like APPSeCONNECT by INSYNC can provide.
APPSeCONNECT's robust Bidirectional Data Sync enables two different datasets in two separate applications in an enterprises software ecosystem to act as a single entity while existing as individual datasets on their respective databases.
The bidirectional infrastructure provided by APPSeCONNECT gives its end users the advantages of:
1. Using a custom-curated suite of best-of-breed applications.
2. Eliminates isolated databases within an organization
3. Removes the need to manually carry out bulk repetitive workflow processes.
4. Provides a unified focus on goals across every department in the enterprise.
APPSeCONNECT provides these advantages by solving critical challenges faced by every organization in the industry through the following use cases:
1. Bidirectional synchronization of lead data between the CRM and marketing automation tools allows the marketing and sales team to have a unified and coordinated approach for leads, which increases the success rate of lead conversion.
2. Synchronizes tickets raised for issues with different teams across an enterprise to enable them to collaborate in resolving technical issues that are beyond the scope of expertise of an individual department.
3. Support tickets raised on the ITSM on the customer support side are synchronized with the CRM to provide strategic insight into the different requirements and issues faced by the end customer to the sales team. The strategic real-time insight provided by the data sync allows them to deliver a more focused and streamlined customer success journey.
The above capabilities provided by the bidirectional data sync offered by INSYNC's robust iPaaS solution, APPSeCONNECT, make it an indispensable tool for every organization in the industry.
To learn more in detail how bidirectional sync works and how it can provide a competitive edge for the business, head on to https://www.appseconnect.com/bidirectional-data-sync-what-it-is-and-how-it-works/
APPSeCONNECT's robust Bidirectional Data Sync enables two different datasets in two separate applications in an enterprises software ecosystem to act as a single entity while existing as individual datasets on their respective databases.
The bidirectional infrastructure provided by APPSeCONNECT gives its end users the advantages of:
1. Using a custom-curated suite of best-of-breed applications.
2. Eliminates isolated databases within an organization
3. Removes the need to manually carry out bulk repetitive workflow processes.
4. Provides a unified focus on goals across every department in the enterprise.
APPSeCONNECT provides these advantages by solving critical challenges faced by every organization in the industry through the following use cases:
1. Bidirectional synchronization of lead data between the CRM and marketing automation tools allows the marketing and sales team to have a unified and coordinated approach for leads, which increases the success rate of lead conversion.
2. Synchronizes tickets raised for issues with different teams across an enterprise to enable them to collaborate in resolving technical issues that are beyond the scope of expertise of an individual department.
3. Support tickets raised on the ITSM on the customer support side are synchronized with the CRM to provide strategic insight into the different requirements and issues faced by the end customer to the sales team. The strategic real-time insight provided by the data sync allows them to deliver a more focused and streamlined customer success journey.
The above capabilities provided by the bidirectional data sync offered by INSYNC's robust iPaaS solution, APPSeCONNECT, make it an indispensable tool for every organization in the industry.
To learn more in detail how bidirectional sync works and how it can provide a competitive edge for the business, head on to https://www.appseconnect.com/bidirectional-data-sync-what-it-is-and-how-it-works/
Contact
InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.Contact
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Categories