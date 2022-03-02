Loveforce International Announces Its March 2022 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International announces its March 2022 Digital Music Singles Releases which will include nine different Digital Music Singles by seven different Recording Artists.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its March 2022 Digital Music Singles releases. There will be nine different singles released. They will be by seven different recording artists. The Singles will be released on each Friday in March, on the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th respectively.
There will be seven new digital singles released. There will be two digital singles re-released under the “Old School Music by Old School Artists” Initiative (See February 10, 2022 press release on PR.Com). The two Recording Artists who will have music re-released in March will be Honey Davis and Evan Lee Lovefire. Other artists whose music is being released in March include Billy Ray Charles, Rita Graham, inRchild, and Ami Cannon.
There will be many different genres of music being released in March. The genres will include, R&B-Pop, Soul, Blues, Garage Rock, Punk Rock, Alternative Rock, Pop-Rock and Country. Several of the songs will cross different genres.
“March is going to be a good month for Music Listeners,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There will be lots of variety, and enough great songs to keep everyone rolling through winter and into spring,” he continued.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
There will be seven new digital singles released. There will be two digital singles re-released under the “Old School Music by Old School Artists” Initiative (See February 10, 2022 press release on PR.Com). The two Recording Artists who will have music re-released in March will be Honey Davis and Evan Lee Lovefire. Other artists whose music is being released in March include Billy Ray Charles, Rita Graham, inRchild, and Ami Cannon.
There will be many different genres of music being released in March. The genres will include, R&B-Pop, Soul, Blues, Garage Rock, Punk Rock, Alternative Rock, Pop-Rock and Country. Several of the songs will cross different genres.
“March is going to be a good month for Music Listeners,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There will be lots of variety, and enough great songs to keep everyone rolling through winter and into spring,” he continued.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories