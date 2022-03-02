TAGreene Publishing Presents a World Where Sci-Fi Fantasy Meets the Strong Black Family

TAGreene Publishing House presents a debut novel by Tracie Angela Greene, "Enisi, The Bleu Realm," copyright 2021. It’s speculative, adult fiction that leans into the science fantasy and family saga genres. The story mostly takes place in the Georgia Piedmont and centers on generations of an African American family and their lives with a superior forest being.