EMKA UK Continues to Lead the Cabinet Security Industry with Their Biometric "at the Door" System for Data Centre Racking and Sensitive Data Applications
EMKA UK's biometric system for data centre racking and other sensitive data applications is suitable for financial and public service environments, as well as for vulnerable industrial situations.
Coventry, United Kingdom, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EMKA continue to lead the cabinet security industry with their biometric “at the door” system for data centre racking and other sensitive data applications across the financial and public service environments, as well as for vulnerable industrial situations.
Andy Billingham, MD at EMKA UK, pointed out that “Biometric locking is recognised as the ‘gold standard’ for physical data security, with one, two, three and four factor authentication. EMKA Biometric locking features ‘at the door’ identification which meets PCI DSS, HIPAA, FISMA and more.” He further explained that “Biometric Cabinet Access can be configured in a variety of ways – at the individual cabinet door and/or at the end of a row of cabinets – and feature a wide range of multi-factor authentication methods utilising fingerprint biometrics, RFID smartcard technology and PIN entry.”
Contact
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
https://www.emkablog.co.uk/electronic-biometric-locking/
