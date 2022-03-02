Tweaking Technologies Adds New Features to TweakShot Screen Recorder for Windows
Jaipur, India, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This season, Tweaking Technologies brings a ton of updates for its productivity tool for Windows – TweakShot Screen Recorder. The program makes capturing screenshots and recording videos an effortless process. It’s equipped with a variety of tools that supports webcam recording, capture on-screen activities with audio and save the output in different file formats like .MP4, .FLV, and .AVI.
Recently, the company has added new updates like Auto Stop, Auto Split, Recording Scheduler and the option to Customize Watermark. As the name entails, with Auto Stop feature, one can set the time for ending the screen recording automatically. Using Auto Split, users can automate the process of splitting and saving recordings in multiple files, based on set minutes or file size parameters. Additionally, with Recording Scheduler, you can manage to initiate the Screen Recording process automatically at a specific time. You are also offered the ability to customize watermarks according to your needs and preferences.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Tweaking Technologies, expressed, “TweakShot Screen Recorder is an effective tool for Windows and it has been trusted by millions of users worldwide. Observing its popularity, we want to make sure that it stays users’ favourite choice in upcoming years as well. Our recent updates in terms of adding new and practical tools will enhance their productivity and also ease their overall experience while capturing screen on PC.”
“In current times, screenshots and video recordings are certainly one of the most crucial assets for professionals and personal users. Fortunately, tools like TweakShot Screen Recorder can help users get the desired results without investing much time and effort. The new updates will certainly enhance user-experience and we hope it eases individuals’ daily tasks related to making tutorials, presentations and more,” added, Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Product Manager, Tweaking Technologies.
Kindly visit the official TweakShot Screen Recorder website for more information:
https://www.tweaking.in/tweakshot-screen-recorder/
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
