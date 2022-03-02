Fyke Photography Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings 2022
Fyke Photography is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2022 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading all in one wedding planning destination. This is the second year Fyke Photography been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
Knoxville, TN, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 16th Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America
In its sixteenth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2022, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This year, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award.
To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories—including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more - to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.
“It is my job to tell a couple’s love story,” said Jeff Fyke, owner and primary photographer for Fyke Photography. “I’m honored that those couples desired to share how I do that!”
The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting!) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs - from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. On The Knot Marketplace, couples can connect with any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country, and The Knot Best of Weddings award gives couples the confidence to book the best vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs.
Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.
About Fyke Photography
Fyke Photography is a published and award winning, Knoxville based, photography company. Specialties include Engagement and Wedding photography, Family photography, and Portraits. Visit Fyke Photography online at FykePhotography.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/FykePhoto and @FykePhoto on Instagram.
About The Knot
The Knot is the nation’s leading digital wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them.
Contact Information:
Jeff Fyke
Owner/Lead Photographer
Fyke Photography
fykephotography@gmail.com
865-335-9773
