Association Seeking Speakers for 2022 Medicare Insurance Industry Conference
Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is seeking speakers for Medicarians 2022, the national Medicare insurance industry conference.
“The national event brings together executives from throughout the Medicare insurance industry,” states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance organization. The 2022 event will take place June 7-8 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Slome is seeking speakers with expertise in marketing, underwriting and administrative issues dealing with Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage. “The conference program brings together industry professionals who each have something meaningful to share,” Slome adds.
A listing of 13 sessions Slome is working to fill can be found online via the Association’s website. Go to www.medicaresupp.org/2022-program-medicare-insurance-conference/ to access the subjects.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated Medicare planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
To assist consumers seeking information and rates, the organization makes available a national directory. The online resource lists local Medicare insurance agents who offer Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan information and rate comparisons. Access to the directory is free and completely private. Go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ for more information.
Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance as well as the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance www.criticalillnessinfo.com. He is one of the leading experts in the marketing of insurance and financial solutions for seniors.
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
www.medicaresupp.org
