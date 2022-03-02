Loveforce International Releases Two Digital Music Singles by Honey Davis and inRchild
On Friday, March 4th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Honey Davis and inRchild. It will also giveaway a free e-book in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 4th, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles. One of the will be a new release. The other will be the re-release of a classic. Loveforce International will host a book giveaway in honor of the Digital Music Singles.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Slop Not Fit For Pigs.” It is a an Punk oriented Alternative Rock song. The theme of the lyric is how bad institutional food is.
Honey Davis’ “Mean Premonition,” on the other hand is a re-release. “Mean Premonition” is a classic Blues song. The plot of the song is about a man who is deeply affected by a premonition he has that he is going to die alone. The song is being re-released as part of Loveforce International’s Old School Music by Old School Artists initiative.
The Book being given away is the e-book version of The Mark Wilkins Reader by author Mark Wilkins. The book is anthology consisting of several short stories. The stories are in various genres including supernatural, humorous, and dramatic.
“This week will see two completely different songs, a classic Blues song by Honey Davis and defiantly irreverent, serio-comic, punkish song by inRchild,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The book being given away contains short stories that are similarly completely different, except they are all written by the same author,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, March 4th only on Amazon exclusively. The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
