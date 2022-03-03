Hyderabad Dialysis: Celebrating 20 Years of Service
Hyderabad Dialysis is proud to serve as one of the chronic kidney disease treatment hospitals with high-quality health care services for the last 20 years. Their management, doctors, and other staff members are all very thankful for the faith that the people have shown in them.
Hyderabad, India, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hyderabad dialysis, the renowned chronic kidney disease treatment hospital, is thrilled and proud to celebrate the legacy of 20 years that has given life and hope to millions of people with chronic kidney disease. The beginning of this success story dates back to 2012 in Hyderabad, when it was started with a mission to improve the overall health and quality of life for their kidney disease patients.
Hyderabad Dialysis constitutes a multidisciplinary team of credentialed nephrologist specialists - Doctors, nutritionists, nurses, and technicians with many years of professional experience.
In addition to the staff, other employees and volunteers of Hyderabad Dialysis – many of whom are Hyderabad residents – are a vital part of the hospital’s past, present, and future success.
What’s more?
Established and Leading Market Position Driven by 95.3% Success Rate
The company is continuously enhancing dialysis technology and presenting new, innovative treatment concepts raising the success bar.
They make sure high standards of service and care remain maintained over the years. And they have kept an eye closely on patient satisfaction and the quality-of-care services.
"The most praising experience of mine with Hyderabad dialysis is when they saved me from chronic kidney disease through, through which I was suffering for the past 15 years. Now, my health is perfect," said a patient of Hyderabad dialysis.
Another patient of Hyderabad dialysis quoted, "I have been suffering from the kidney problem for the past three years. But by getting APD dialysis and treatment since 2020, I am living a normal life."
They promote minor changes in the patient's life and lifestyle to effectively manage and treat kidney disease. The patient-centric treatment philosophy is their priority. They always strive to bring back the patient's life to normalcy.
Diabetic and high blood pressure patients are more prone to kidney disease. Once the kidney problem is identified in a person, it is necessary to know the stage of disease without further delay. Post diagnosis, the correct treatment option needs to be considered to find a solution to the problem that leads the patient back to a healthy life. The appropriate medical consultation and a customized healthy diet can effectively help patients deal with the disease.
Diversification Across Various Specialties in Last 2 Decades
Whether it is peritoneal dialysis or home hemodialysis, the patient can comfortably have their dialysis at their home with Hyderabad Dialysis.
They put themselves in the patient's shoes and comprehend how stressful it is to handle immense amounts of health care assistance. And that’s what pushes them to deliver best-in-class and quality medical services at affordable costs. A leading name in India, Hyderabad dialysis offers each of the patients customized, and quality care that has made them stand tall in the medical industry.
Healthy Operational Parameters With Consistent Improvement During The Past Couple Of Years
Their crew of skilled and experienced doctors and surgeons is recognized for their extensive care, talents, and success in treating patients. Their cumulative knowledge over the years has qualified the hospital for cutting-edge diagnostics, complete post-ops, evaluation, and dialysis support take pride in their team’s work to attain successful results for their patients and ensure their comfort and satisfaction.
About Hyderabad Dialysis: Today, Hyderabad Dialysis delivers a vast spectrum of services to the patients, including many beds for inpatient care, an intensive care unit, 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, state-of-the-art lab services, occupational medicine, outpatient and inpatient services, pharmacy, and health education.
Pavan Kumar
9849206433
https://hyderabaddialysis.com/
