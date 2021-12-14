The Network Professional Association Announces the 2021 Designees of the NPA Certified Network Professional
The Networking Professional Association® (NPA) announces the 2021 designees for Certified Network Professional (CNP). The Certified Network Professional designation acknowledges the designee’s professional experience, skills, education, and commitment to ethical integrity.
IT/Networking professionals holding CNP certification are recognized as a master of a body of IT/Networking knowledge, skills, and experience. The CNP designation represents to peers and employers that the designee is a career professional who can and will perform to the highest standards in the industry and who will uphold the CNP Code of Ethics.
During the 2021 calendar year, the following individuals earned the designation of Certified Network Professional.
• Johnny Au-Yeung
• David Bradette
• David Deitch
• Stephen Ibaraki
• Richard Allan Kelley
Established in 1993, the Networking Professional Association® (NPA) is a leading organization for IT/Networking professionals. NPA Members adhere to the three pillars of ethical integrity, career growth and professional development.
The NPA supports and promotes the role of the IT/Networking professional, serving members through advocacy, monthly Public Webinar and Member Advocator meetings, and opportunities to volunteer, publish and develop their professional identities.
The Certified Network Professional (CNP) is the consummate professional credential of the NPA. IT/Networking professionals holding a CNP designation have demonstrated proven experience, validated professional certification, a commitment to continuing education, and a practice of ethical integrity.
Information about current activities and benefits of NPA membership may be found at https://www.npa.org. Information about the NPA Certified Network Professional may be found at https://cnp.org.
The NPA: Where IT/Networking Professionals Gather
