The Network Professional Association Announces the Winners of the 2021 NPA Awards for Professionalism
The Networking Professional Association® (NPA) announces the 2021 Awards for Professionalism for Professionalism in IT/Networking. The NPA Awards for Professionalism honor individuals working as IT/Networking professionals. Selection is based on nominees meeting the ideals of the NPA, the advocate for the IT/Networking professional, including their contribution to their community, industry, and workplace.
San Diego, CA, December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Networking Professional Association® (NPA) announces the 2021 Awards for Professionalism for Professionalism in IT/Networking.
The NPA Awards for Professionalism honor individuals working as IT/Networking professionals. Selection is based on nominees meeting the ideals of the NPA, the advocate for the IT/Networking professional, including their contribution to their community, industry, and workplace.
The Professional Excellence and Innovation – Corporate award is presented to Vivek Thangaswamy. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who demonstrate the most effective combination of the ideals of professionalism and the innovative use of IT/Networking technology for a project in a corporate environment.
The Professional Excellence and Innovation – Small Business award is presented to Jerry Sidham. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who demonstrate the
most effective combination of the ideals of professionalism and the innovative use of IT/Networking technology for a project in a small business environment.
The Best Networking Professional – Career Achievement award is presented to Robert Korzuch. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who have demonstrated a lifetime of the highest ideals of a IT/Networking professional. This individual serves as a role model in the community and is considered by peers as an industry luminary.
The Top of The Mark – Volunteer award is presented to Jim Belasco. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who have effectively demonstrated the ideals of professionalism and exemplified giving back to the IT/Networking industry through selfless effort.
The NPA further recognizes John Petrochek with a Certificate of Professional Excellence, presented to IT/Networking professionals meeting high standards in all-around IT/Networking performance, for achievement beyond the standard level of professionalism, and for actively defining what it means to be a professional in the field of IT/Networking.
Established in 1993, the Networking Professional Association® (NPA) is a leading organization for IT/Networking professionals. NPA Members adhere to the three pillars of ethical integrity, career growth and professional development.
The NPA supports and promotes the role of the IT/Networking professional, serving members through advocacy, monthly Public Webinar and Member Advocator meetings, and opportunities to volunteer, publish and develop their professional identities.
The Awards for Professionalism were created to recognize IT/Networking professionals for outstanding achievements in the IT/Networking profession. The NPA Awards for Professionalism presented impartially through vendor neutrality and self-regulation.
Information about current activities and benefits of NPA membership may be found at https://www.npa.org. Information about the NPA Awards for Professionalism may be found at https://awardsforprofessionalism.org.
The NPA: Where IT/Networking Professionals Gather
The NPA Awards for Professionalism honor individuals working as IT/Networking professionals. Selection is based on nominees meeting the ideals of the NPA, the advocate for the IT/Networking professional, including their contribution to their community, industry, and workplace.
The Professional Excellence and Innovation – Corporate award is presented to Vivek Thangaswamy. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who demonstrate the most effective combination of the ideals of professionalism and the innovative use of IT/Networking technology for a project in a corporate environment.
The Professional Excellence and Innovation – Small Business award is presented to Jerry Sidham. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who demonstrate the
most effective combination of the ideals of professionalism and the innovative use of IT/Networking technology for a project in a small business environment.
The Best Networking Professional – Career Achievement award is presented to Robert Korzuch. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who have demonstrated a lifetime of the highest ideals of a IT/Networking professional. This individual serves as a role model in the community and is considered by peers as an industry luminary.
The Top of The Mark – Volunteer award is presented to Jim Belasco. This award honors IT/Networking professionals who have effectively demonstrated the ideals of professionalism and exemplified giving back to the IT/Networking industry through selfless effort.
The NPA further recognizes John Petrochek with a Certificate of Professional Excellence, presented to IT/Networking professionals meeting high standards in all-around IT/Networking performance, for achievement beyond the standard level of professionalism, and for actively defining what it means to be a professional in the field of IT/Networking.
Established in 1993, the Networking Professional Association® (NPA) is a leading organization for IT/Networking professionals. NPA Members adhere to the three pillars of ethical integrity, career growth and professional development.
The NPA supports and promotes the role of the IT/Networking professional, serving members through advocacy, monthly Public Webinar and Member Advocator meetings, and opportunities to volunteer, publish and develop their professional identities.
The Awards for Professionalism were created to recognize IT/Networking professionals for outstanding achievements in the IT/Networking profession. The NPA Awards for Professionalism presented impartially through vendor neutrality and self-regulation.
Information about current activities and benefits of NPA membership may be found at https://www.npa.org. Information about the NPA Awards for Professionalism may be found at https://awardsforprofessionalism.org.
The NPA: Where IT/Networking Professionals Gather
Contact
Network Professional AssociationContact
David Deitch
888-672-6720
npa.org
David Deitch
888-672-6720
npa.org
Categories