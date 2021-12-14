The Network Professional Association Announces the Winners of the 2021 NPA Awards for Professionalism

The Networking Professional Association® (NPA) announces the 2021 Awards for Professionalism for Professionalism in IT/Networking. The NPA Awards for Professionalism honor individuals working as IT/Networking professionals. Selection is based on nominees meeting the ideals of the NPA, the advocate for the IT/Networking professional, including their contribution to their community, industry, and workplace.