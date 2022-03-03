NPA Member Receives Microsoft MVP Honor
San Diego, CA, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The NPA congratulates member David Bradette as being named a 2022 Microsoft MVP.
The Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) is awarded to technology leaders who share their knowledge & passion w/their community, recognizing recipients for contributions & influence over the previous year.
Established in 1993, the Networking Professional Association® (NPA) is a leading organization for IT/Networking professionals. NPA Members adhere to the three pillars of ethical integrity, career growth and professional development.
The NPA supports and promotes the role of the IT/Networking professional, serving members through advocacy, monthly Public Webinar and Member Advocator meetings, and opportunities to volunteer, publish and develop their professional identities.
Information about current activities and benefits of NPA membership may be found at https://www.npa.org.
The NPA: Where IT/Networking Professionals Gather
