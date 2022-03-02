Palqee Raises $600,000 Pre-Seed Rolling Funding to Scale Its Efficiency-Focused Data Privacy Compliance Platform

The investment round was led by early and growth stage VC fund, Fuel Ventures, and followed by Brazil’s GV Angels with the participation of other high-profile investors, some of whom gained their own success in rapid-growth technology businesses. This funding will be used to accelerate brand awareness, sales and expanded customer support in the European and Brazilian markets that Palqee is already in, then to take on a more global vision. More at: palqee.com