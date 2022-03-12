SimplyCast CEO Receives Paul Harris Fellowship Award

SimplyCast’s President and CEO, Saeed El-Darahali has been awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award by the Rotary Club of Halifax Harbour. The Paul Harris Fellowship award is an award presented by Rotary Clubs in recognition of recipients’ contribution and service to their community. The award will be presented to recipients on April 20, 2022, during an event held at the Westin Hotel in Halifax.