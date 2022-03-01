Spine Care Technologies Inc. Names Vice President and Head of Sales
Glen Head, NY, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spine Care Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Meehan as the companies Vice President Head of Sales.
Spine Care Technologies’ Roland Kiser, President & Chief Executive Officer stated, “Today’s announcement builds upon the company’s establishment of its C-level suite of executives supporting the acceleration of its growth and expansion plans in the United States and globally. We are thrilled that Jonathan has decided to join our growing company!”
Jonathan brings over 17 years of healthcare and spine care product related sales and leadership experience to Spine Care Technologies. Prior to joining the company, Jonathan spent 3 years with Össur and the last 14 years with Corflex where he was instrumental growing the national and global sales department, implemented several product private label ventures, created a regional sales platform helping Corflex to become a global company by selling its products in all 50 states in the United States and to 16 countries globally.
Roland stated further that “Jonathan is an outstanding addition to our team as he brings a deep blend of channel experience and what it takes to deliver client success. As Spine Care Technologies continues its rapid growth and focus across the United States and globally, Jonathan’s sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales teams will accelerate the company’s growth.
“I am honored to join Spine Care Technologies team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last several years. Spine Care Technologies is perfectly positioned to sell its market-leading non-invasive technology and help its clients digitally transform their business for better customer experience and compete in the modern digital marketplace,” stated Jonathan Meehan.
Currently available in over 15 countries, the FDA-cleared Extentrac® Elite has a 20-year track record of effectiveness and safety in delivering non-surgical, drug-free, disc and spine care treatments. Health professionals worldwide confirmed excellent clinical outcomes in the management of low back pain in private clinics and hospital rehabilitation facilities globally.
About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:
Spine Care Technologies is a medical technology equipment developer & distributor whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals. The firm’s products provide relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain. For more information please visit: spinecaretechnologies.com
Contact
Roland Kiser
877-398-3687
https://www.spinecaretechnologies.com/
