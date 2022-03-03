New Book Release: From Changing Diapers to Changing the World
Hartford, CT, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In her new book, From Changing Diapers to Changing the World: Why Moms Make Great Advocates and How to Get Started (Publish Your Purpose, 2022, ISBN 978-1955985338), author and activist Cynthia Changyit Levin shares her insights and encouragement for those seeking to become advocates themselves. The book is available for sale on March 8th, 2022.
Cynthia Changyit Levin cared deeply about global poverty and hunger even before becoming a parent. But mothering her own children toughened her resolve to stand up for her values and work to become a better world for all kids. In this inspirational book "From Changing Diapers to Changing the World: Why Moms Make Great Advocates and How to Get Started," Levin offers step-by-step instructions on how to be an effective advocate, even while juggling diapers and naps. She shows how advocacy can take many forms, from phone calls and letters to fundraising and speaking in the halls of Congress. With warmth and humor, she demystifies the process of connecting with government officials, weaving in uplifting stories of mothers who have taken successful action on causes important to them. Besides improving the lives of others, mom-advocates also serve as great role models for their children, setting an example of grit and good character.
With their talents, persistence, and passion for helping others, mothers can inspire action to solve community and global problems...and become the change they want to see in the world.
Cynthia Changyit Levin is a mother, advocate, writer, and speaker. A rare breed of non-partisan activist who works across a variety of issues, she coaches volunteers of all ages to build productive relationships with members of Congress. She advocated side-by-side with her two children from their toddler to teen years and crafted a new approach to advocacy based upon her strengths as a mother. Cynthia's writing and work have appeared in The New York Times, The Financial Times, the Washington Post, and many other national and regional publications. She received the 2021 Cameron Duncan Media Award from RESULTS Educational Fund for her citizen journalism on poverty issues. When she's not changing the world, Cynthia is usually curled up reading sci-fi/fantasy novels or comic books in which someone else is saving the world.
Publication Date: March 8th, 2022, 312 pages, 5.5 x 8.5. 978-1955985345, 978-1955985338.
About Publish Your Purpose
As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
