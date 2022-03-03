Oscar Winner Cuba Gooding Jr. Joins Cast of "Beneath"
Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has joined the cast of British sci- fi/thriller film.
London, United Kingdom, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cupsogue Pictures is pleased to announce that Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. ("Jerry Maguire," "Pearl Harbor," "Zoolander") has joined the cast of its upcoming sci-fi/thriller motion picture "Beneath."
Gooding, who is most known for his Oscar-winning role as Rod Tidwell in "Jerry Maguire" (1996); as Nicky Barnes in "American Gangster" (2007); and recently as O.J. Simpson in "American Crime Story" (2016) which earned him an Emmy nomination, will star as the character "Paul" in the film, which will be directed by Gene Fallaize ("Cain Hill," "Superman Requiem").
"Beneath" follows marine salvager Emily Weaver as she searches the seabed in a small submersible for the wreckage of EastAir 675 after an extensive 5-year search. But what she finds is more shocking and terrifying than anything she ever imagined.
Lydia Hearst ("The Haunting of Sharon Tate") and Adam Southwick ("Cain Hill") will be producing the picture for Cupsogue Pictures, which was written by Gene Fallaize & Gavin John. Filming is due to commence on "Beneath" in spring 2022 at Pinewood Studios in London and on location in New York.
