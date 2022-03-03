Topsarge Business Solutions Awarded Army Training and Development Contract
Topsarge Business Solutions (TBS) of Temple Texas was selected as one of four small businesses awarded a $120M multiple-award task order IDIQ contract to facilitate development and training of U.S. Army personnel.
Temple, TX, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Topsarge Business Solutions (TBS) of Temple Texas was selected as one of four small businesses awarded a $120M multiple-award task order (Fixed Price) IDIQ contract to facilitate development and training of U.S. Army personnel, the Department of Defense announced today.
The instructors and related contract instructional support areas will deliver services to the Army Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCOE) at Fort Lee, Virginia and it's other training sites at 12 other Department of Defense locations within the United States.
According to the firm's Project Manager Bob Sempek, “TBS and our subcontractor BMA will continue in our role as a contributor to the important training missions of the United States Army." Though the contract is a testament to TBS’ commitment to Army Soldiers and their success, it also marks a new milestone for the company.
About Topsarge Business Solutions
Established in 2013, Topsarge Business Solutions LLC is a Texas-based
service-disabled, veteran-owned firm that provides training and professional services, technical expertise, research in the behavioral sciences, and provides its technology services to federal, state and commercial clients.
