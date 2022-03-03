Thrivous Introduces Personalized Medicine Coaching
Orem, UT, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has partnered with Consolidated Health Solutions to provide personalized medicine coaching.
Thrivous' mission is to help customers access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. Customers may achieve better results when they:
- Have a better understanding of personalized medicine.
- Engage in a more complete review of their current health.
- Receive coaching to support personalized medicine.
Through a series of short discovery appointments, coaches educate customers about personalized medicine, review their current health, and connect them with relevant medical service providers. Depending on individual needs, the discovery process includes the following:
- Introduction: 60-minute appointment that covers health history, desired outcomes, current supplements and medications, how healthcare systems work, and how functional medicine coaching may help.
- Lab Order: 30-minute appointment that covers recommendations for lab work (such as blood, genetic, and epigenetic tests) to facilitate personalized medicine, and placement of orders. Insurance may cover most of the cost.
- Lab Review and Referral: 30-minute appointment that covers lab work results, an explanation of how personalized medicine may help, and referrals to relevant medical service providers.
Personalized medicine coaching is available to all new and existing Thrivous customers in the United States. That includes customers who may need personalized assistance with concerns or confusion about their health. And it includes customers who may want personalized assistance with maintaining or enhancing their health.
Customers may sign up for personalized medicine coaching on the Thrivous website. After a customer provides initial discovery information via an online form, a coach will contact the customer using the customer's preferred method of communication.
About Thrivous
Thrivous is the human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. Thrivous develops nootropics to enhance cognition and geroprotectors to combat aging. Each nutrient and each dose is based on multiple human studies. And its rigorous quality control is completely open source. For more information, contact support@thrivous.com.
About Consolidated Health Solutions
Consolidated Health Solutions specializes in helping medical clinics and practitioners utilize industry leading technologies and services to streamline operations. Its goal is to help medical practitioners set up an efficient business so they can focus on providing patients with the attention and services they need.
Thrivous' mission is to help customers access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. Customers may achieve better results when they:
- Have a better understanding of personalized medicine.
- Engage in a more complete review of their current health.
- Receive coaching to support personalized medicine.
Through a series of short discovery appointments, coaches educate customers about personalized medicine, review their current health, and connect them with relevant medical service providers. Depending on individual needs, the discovery process includes the following:
- Introduction: 60-minute appointment that covers health history, desired outcomes, current supplements and medications, how healthcare systems work, and how functional medicine coaching may help.
- Lab Order: 30-minute appointment that covers recommendations for lab work (such as blood, genetic, and epigenetic tests) to facilitate personalized medicine, and placement of orders. Insurance may cover most of the cost.
- Lab Review and Referral: 30-minute appointment that covers lab work results, an explanation of how personalized medicine may help, and referrals to relevant medical service providers.
Personalized medicine coaching is available to all new and existing Thrivous customers in the United States. That includes customers who may need personalized assistance with concerns or confusion about their health. And it includes customers who may want personalized assistance with maintaining or enhancing their health.
Customers may sign up for personalized medicine coaching on the Thrivous website. After a customer provides initial discovery information via an online form, a coach will contact the customer using the customer's preferred method of communication.
About Thrivous
Thrivous is the human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. Thrivous develops nootropics to enhance cognition and geroprotectors to combat aging. Each nutrient and each dose is based on multiple human studies. And its rigorous quality control is completely open source. For more information, contact support@thrivous.com.
About Consolidated Health Solutions
Consolidated Health Solutions specializes in helping medical clinics and practitioners utilize industry leading technologies and services to streamline operations. Its goal is to help medical practitioners set up an efficient business so they can focus on providing patients with the attention and services they need.
Contact
ThrivousContact
Lincoln Cannon
+1-801-658-9661
https://thrivous.com
Lincoln Cannon
+1-801-658-9661
https://thrivous.com
Categories