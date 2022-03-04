Wet Tribe Founder Joins High-Profile Contributors to Special Edition on Marine Pollution
The climate crisis, ocean acidification, oil and plastic pollution, mangrove, and coral loss, are all intersectional. It is past time to start connecting the issues, so we are all focusing our actions within the environmental community to solve them together.
Windermere, FL, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Around the world, one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every day. Rivers and storm drains carry that plastic waste from deep inland to the sea, making them a major marine pollutant.
A comprehensive assessment by the United Nations (UN) on marine litter and plastic pollution confirms the need for urgent global action. The UN also declared a Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the "Ocean Decade" is from 2021 to 2030.
Early this Winter, Dr. Sylvia Earle’s Mission Blue Alliance sponsored a special edition on Marine Pollution in Environment Coastal & Offshore (ECO) a multi-media publication to highlight the issues.
ECO has a number of high-profile contributors, including; Sir David Attenborough, UN Secretary general António Guterres, Scientists, Researchers, NGO staff, and Government officials, with exclusive content from the American Academy of Underwater Sciences (AAUS), the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and Frontiers in Marine Science, the world’s largest and fastest-growing marine science journal.
ECO magazine tapped David Hickman, the Wet Tribe founder, to author an article for the special edition, titled, "A Holistic Understanding and Approach to Marine Pollution and Ocean Health," based on research for an upcoming documentary film and podcast.
The article, documentary, and podcast highlight the intersectionality of the ocean and the climate: “The climate crisis, ocean acidification, oil and plastic pollution, mangrove, and coral loss, are all intersectional. It is past time to start connecting the issues, so the environmental community can solve them together.” - Excerpt from "A Holistic Understanding and Approach to Marine Pollution and Ocean Health."
Hickman and other Wet Tribe researchers will co-host with actress Corrine Carrier on ocean and climate news, which should be available this Summer, wherever podcasts are found. The podcast name and launch date announcement will be released soon.
The Wet Tribe brand and movement are surfers, sailors, divers, scientists, and activists on a hero’s journey to recover ocean plastic, restore mangroves, mitigate ocean acidification, and save coral. As the brand states, “We are not strangers separated by countries; we are a tribe connected by oceans.”
Contact: Corrine Carrier
Sacred Possessions dba Wet Tribe
SacredPossessionsLLC@gmail.com
https://wettribe.com/
A comprehensive assessment by the United Nations (UN) on marine litter and plastic pollution confirms the need for urgent global action. The UN also declared a Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the "Ocean Decade" is from 2021 to 2030.
Early this Winter, Dr. Sylvia Earle’s Mission Blue Alliance sponsored a special edition on Marine Pollution in Environment Coastal & Offshore (ECO) a multi-media publication to highlight the issues.
ECO has a number of high-profile contributors, including; Sir David Attenborough, UN Secretary general António Guterres, Scientists, Researchers, NGO staff, and Government officials, with exclusive content from the American Academy of Underwater Sciences (AAUS), the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and Frontiers in Marine Science, the world’s largest and fastest-growing marine science journal.
ECO magazine tapped David Hickman, the Wet Tribe founder, to author an article for the special edition, titled, "A Holistic Understanding and Approach to Marine Pollution and Ocean Health," based on research for an upcoming documentary film and podcast.
The article, documentary, and podcast highlight the intersectionality of the ocean and the climate: “The climate crisis, ocean acidification, oil and plastic pollution, mangrove, and coral loss, are all intersectional. It is past time to start connecting the issues, so the environmental community can solve them together.” - Excerpt from "A Holistic Understanding and Approach to Marine Pollution and Ocean Health."
Hickman and other Wet Tribe researchers will co-host with actress Corrine Carrier on ocean and climate news, which should be available this Summer, wherever podcasts are found. The podcast name and launch date announcement will be released soon.
The Wet Tribe brand and movement are surfers, sailors, divers, scientists, and activists on a hero’s journey to recover ocean plastic, restore mangroves, mitigate ocean acidification, and save coral. As the brand states, “We are not strangers separated by countries; we are a tribe connected by oceans.”
Contact: Corrine Carrier
Sacred Possessions dba Wet Tribe
SacredPossessionsLLC@gmail.com
https://wettribe.com/
Contact
Sacred Possessions LLCContact
Corrine Carrier
321-616-2071
https://www.wettribe.com/
Corrine Carrier
321-616-2071
https://www.wettribe.com/
Categories