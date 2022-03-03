PR Executive Ronn Torossian with Predictions for Upcoming Marketing Trends
New York, NY, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York-based public relations executive Ronn Torossian says that when it comes to the latest marketing opportunities, there are several factors that everyone needs to take into account, such as the growth of various social media platforms, the impact of the global pandemic, as well as the creator economy.
Storytelling and its Social Impact
Consumers these days are more informed than ever, which means companies need to be transparent with their audiences. To make a product or service feel more authentic and positive to consumers, companies should be utilizing storytelling as a marketing strategy. There are many ways that companies can go about adding storytelling to their content, with some of the more popular trends being visual content—that means utilizing visual content such as videos or graphics, to put a face to their brands. In fact, video content on social media has become so popular because it allows companies to showcase themselves in a more appealing way, and to connect with their audiences. Companies can also share reviews and testimonials from other consumers, which helps establish credibility and trust with the target audience. Additionally, instead of safekeeping data internally, companies can share information in thought-provoking and creative ways, which makes raw data a lot more appealing to the audience.
Personalized Content
Over half of all customers expect companies to understand what they expect or need. Most customers don't want to feel like a statistic, which means companies have to provide personalized interactions to stand out from their competitors. When creating personalized content, businesses should be using behavioral, demographic and contextual data, so they can provide buyers with relatable and relevant messaging.
Consumer-driven Content
Content that centers on the needs and pain-points of the target audience is what consumer-driven content is all about. Instead of companies having to guess what the consumers want, they can use surveys, reviews, and data. It's best to start with analytics and data that reveal customer behaviors, and to use constant communication with customer support to identify the most common complaints or questions from consumers. When a company understands the pain points of consumers, it becomes a lot easier to create better experiences and products for them. In fact, companies can also directly ask their consumers what they want, through surveys and polls, and then provide solutions that will resonate with the audience long after they make a purchase.
Creator Economy
Between 2019 and 2021, the influencer marketing industry practically doubled in value. In fact, according to researchers, this industry will become a $15-billion market by the end of the year. In addition to that, many customers have started taking more initiative when looking into products before they decide to make a purchase. One of the most popular trends is looking at what their favorite influencers are using or recommending before they make a purchase. Companies can identify the favorite influencers of their target market, and then work on marketing campaigns with those influencers to generate more sales.
Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author.
