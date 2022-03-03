THINKWARE Announces Indiegogo Campaign for Its SNAP-G Gimbal Camera
The Indiegogo funding campaign begins March 1st, 2022 with the official market release in April.
San Francisco, CA, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today the launch of an Indiegogo campaign for their first handheld gimbal camera, the SNAP-G. The funding period begins March 1st, 2022, allowing early supporters to pre-order a SNAP-G ahead of its April 2022 release.
As THINKWARE’s first foray into the gimbal camera market, the SNAP-G expands THINKWARE’s reputation for high-end features and video quality beyond dash cams. The SNAP-G comes with a hand grip, a replaceable battery, a 2-inch LCD touch screen, 4K imaging at 60 fps, a wide-angle lens (133.9°), and various tracking modes. It also features built-in WiFi and live streaming capabilities, allowing users to share video directly to their social feeds.
Starting March 1st, backers can secure a pre-order of the camera, which will begin shipping in April. Choosing from three funding packages, all backers will receive up to 26% discount on the SNAP-G packages.
Funding packages include:
- Standard Pack: $339 / Device + USB cable + Soft Pouch + Battery 1ea
- Battery Pack: $379 / Standard Package + additional battery 1ea + battery charger
- Full Pack: $419 / Battery Package + Backpack Mount + Mini Tripod + External Microphone + Hard Case (large size)
The first 80 backers will receive up to 40% discount under the Super Early Bird Perk when they purchase SNAP-G on Indiegogo.
“THINKWARE has long been known for its attention to detail when it comes to dash cams, particularly when it comes to its best-in-class video quality and sought-after features. Our goal with the SNAP-G is to bring that same level of detail to the gimbal camera market,” said representative of THINKWARE. “We’re now not only capturing and improving the driving experience, but helping people capture their life experiences, so they can share and enjoy them with their friends, family, and followers.”
For more information, check out the official SNAP-G Indiegogo project page.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
