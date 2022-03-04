Wisdom Announces the Saudi Arabia Edition of Its Much Applauded Digital Customer Experience Series - Will Focus on Evolving Market Dynamics in the Middle Eastern Region
Wisdom has proudly announced its Digital Customer Experience Series - Saudi Arabia edition, to be held virtually on 30 and 31 May 2022. The event will explore how digitalisation has impacted customer preferences, bringing together industry leaders and experts to discuss the emerging opportunities for businesses.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Saudi Arabia edition will focus on how the economies in the Middle East are in the process of transforming from a commodity/product-based economy to a knowledge-based economy. Today it’s critical for businesses to evolve their CX strategies amid the changing market dynamics to enhance revenue and brand loyalty. The event will welcome senior industry representatives and key stakeholders from leading organisations to share insights and discuss opportunities of delivering good quality, reliable, and consistent digital experiences to delight customers.
Through interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, and insightful presentations, the event will provide a comprehensive understanding of the present market scenario and how businesses can capitalise on it. Apart from gathering crucial information, the attendees will also get an excellent platform to network with industry leaders.
This 2-day event will count on 20+ expert speakers from top global organisations including Neom, STC, Majid Al Futtaim, Gulf International Bank, Abdul Latif Jameel, Abunayyan Holding, Petromin Corporation, UBER, Mobily, and many more.
Key Topics:
Customer 5.0 and Data Governance
Building customer centric B2B experiences
Customer experience design
Future of hybrid experience channels
Customer experience value chain analysis
Experience leadership and implementation
UX development at scale : surveys, analytics and online testing
CX innovation and incorporating CX in the post pandemic world
Digital Customer Experience Series - Saudi Arabia will be an excellent opportunity for businesses looking for expert perspectives to fine-tune their CX strategies in the Middle Eastern region and also to connect with some of the biggest industry names for business collaborations. Early Bird offer is valid till 4 April for special discounts on registrations. For more information, visit the official website at digital-customer-experience-saudi.com.
