SEO Power Solutions Wins “Agency of The Year” Award in Bronze Category
The awards for the top-rated digital marketing agencies have been announced for the year 2021.
Bhopal, India, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The awards for the top-rated digital marketing agencies have been announced for the year 2021. SEO Power Solutions is listed in the list of winners yet again. Well, this acclaim is deserving of SEO Power Solutions. The company is known for its relentless services and 100% dedication to the cause.
Top Ad Agencies in India make the assessment every year and picks winners based on Agency Score. Well, SEO Power Solutions has proved to be one of the best digital marketing agencies once again with prospective customers located across India noting the positive points carefully.
This particular agency entered the competition with quiet confidence and purpose. Its eligibility was established with other agencies who hoped to make the mark by improving their previous scores. About 11,900 agencies were judged after the last submission came in on 31st December 2021. Artificial Intelligence Algorithms made the assessment that minimized human errors completely. Results were finally announced in January 2021, resulting in jubilation by all winners.
Six agencies scored over 9.2 and grabbed gold, whereas 65 silver winners and 67 bronze winners completed the list. SEO Power Solutions is happy to be awarded a bronze with a combined score of 8.6. The agency displays its “Agency of the Year” badge proudly in the Bronze category and hopes to better its score in the following year.
Prospects around the globe operating in a myriad of verticals have expressed interest in working with SEO Power Solutions soon.
Check here for more information - https://adworldmasters.com/top-ad-agencies-in-india-ad-world-masters-agency-of-the-year-2021-winners/
About the Company
SEO Power Solutions, the digital marketing agency that began its humble operations in 2013 has established its foothold in the industry for years now. The company has been appreciated for its excellent service quality that ensures the right outcome for its client businesses time and again. From website designing to SEO, PPC, and social media marketing, there is no field left untouched by the agency that believes in providing the right solution regardless of the challenges. The hard work and dedication to customers have paid off, resulting in numerous awards in India and other countries. Ethical services have brought acclaim and earned the satisfaction of clients every time too. Many existing customers prefer to return to this agency to upgrade their services or beat the competition effectively.
Contact Details:
SEO Power Solutions
109, Tower 8, Sagar Lake View
Ayodhya Bypass
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462021
India
Telephone
Office: +91-0755-4058848
United Kingdom-020 4524 4226
email:info@seopowersolutions.com
Web - https://www.seopowersolutions.com/
