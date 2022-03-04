Silent Breach Offers Ukrainian Orgs Free Cybersecurity Tools
In response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Silent Breach today announced that it is offering Quantum Armor free of charge to all Ukrainian organizations.
New York, NY, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Silent Breach today announced that it is offering Quantum Armor free of charge to all Ukrainian organizations.
The entire team at Silent Breach is deeply saddened by the expanding war in Ukraine. As a company, their mission has always been to protect all organizations against the latest attack vectors. The current conflict poses a grave threat to digital safety and security around the world.
As such, Silent Breach is offering 10,000 free Quantum Armor licenses to any Ukrainian organizations who believe they may be targeted during the course of this conflict. This includes dedicated support to help onboard and train as many personnel as possible.
Quantum Armor is an Attack Surface and Cloud Security Management platform. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor delivers agentless port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations, threat intelligence and more.
In cooperation with NATO, Quantum Armor actively tracks new attack indicators associated with the conflict in Ukraine and will continue to alert users to any potential threats.
Let's each do our part to stay cyber safe and secure.
To learn more about Quantum Armor, visit them at: https://quantum-armor.com/
Further information about Silent Breach can be found by visiting, https://silentbreach.com or emailing us at hello@silentbreach.com.
About Silent Breach:
Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and IoT industries.
Contact
Silent BreachContact
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
