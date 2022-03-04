Welsh Distillery Picks Up Two Silver Medals at the Rum and Chahaça Masters

Working hard over the past few months changing production methods and processes has resulted in improved rums for the Spirit of Wales Distillery who have remarkable flavour combinations. The work has paid off as the Welsh distillery has picked up two silver medals from the Rum & Cachaça Masters, one for their visitor’s favourite, Dragon’s Breath Spiced Rum and one for Steeltown commemorative and lush Welsh Rum.