Yan Kalika, DMD, MS, Founder and CEO of Image Orthodontics, Selected for UCSF Alumni Entrepreneur Award

Yan Kalika, DMD, MS, CEO and Founder of Image Orthodontics has been selected by the Alumni Association of UCSF, as the recipient of the 2022 Alumni Entrepreneur Award. The intent of this award is to recognize an alumni who demonstrates the highest caliber of innovation in science and/or health care through risk-taking actions and/or value-creating transformations.