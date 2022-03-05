Shaken: The Great Sylmar Earthquake Takes Home Award at the Reels International Film Festival
Shaken: The Great Sylmar Earthquake; a collaboration between Brill Productions and The Magpie Film Company has started its festival run by taking home the Best Story award for documentaries at the Reels International Film Festival.
Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shaken: The Great Sylmar Earthquake, has taken home the Best Story Writer award for documentaries at The Reels International Film Festival in India.
Edward Gusts (Producer) stated, "It was an honor to work with Bob (Brill) to help share his story. This earthquake not only impacted the lives of the people who experienced it, but changed the way we approach such disasters. Urban Search And Rescue, Seismology, and the way modern buildings are made, were all impacted by the heroes of this event. It's time we gave them credit."
One of the fastest growing film festivals in India, The Reels International Film Festival "uses media platform as a tool to connect audiences across cities, countries, and continents."
"This international acceptance of what some would consider a local subject clearly shows the universality of Shaken. Ultimately, this isn't a story of one event and the people it affected. It is the story of how people deal with crisis. How they rise to the occasion, and sometimes; how it changes them forever." - Bob Brill
After its festival run, Shaken is planning a worldwide release through High Octane Pictures.
