"Nightmare," Released by Easyfind Pictures, is Available Now
Starring Jia Shi and released by Easyfind Pictures, “Nightmare” is now available on independent film streaming platforms including Gumroad, NoBudge, SeedandSpark, and Shorts TV.
Los Angeles, CA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Nightmare” is a thriller film following the story of a young girl who is trying hard to get out of a creepy situation, her own nightmare. Directed and produced by filmmaker Yue Mao, “Nightmare” is a gripping and creepy short film.
Yue Mao engages and keeps her audience on the edge of their seats. Filmmaker Kate Bohan commented, "Nightmare is more than just a short film because it acts as an experiment and plays around with unique editing, story choices, and cinematography. It is a true testament to the power of experimental film making. By shooting the actress’ facial expressions and movement with dramatic background music, Nightmare stands out among other independent short films."
Filmmaker Karen Dee Carpenter has also commented, "Yue Mao has experimented with more stylistic editing choices and unique camera angels which add to the attention-grabbing prospect of the film. Because Nightmare is a thriller, these film making techniques work in Yue Mao’s best favor." In addition, "Nightmare" has been selected by Hollywood International Golden Age Festival and New Creator Film Awards as one of their finalist short films.
