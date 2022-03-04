Burst Agency LLC of Atlanta Becomes Full-Service Multi-Media Company
Behind the Scenes Crew Provider, Cynthia Joubert, CEO of BURST Agency, Launches Production Company for Small Businesses.
Atlanta, GA, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Productions continue to be drawn to the state’s highly skilled film workforce, its well-established infrastructure, quality, and variety of locations, and the 25% rebate offered through the bi-partisan approved Atlanta Film and Entertainment Grant.
"BURST Agency Production Company provides quality productions at competitive pricing for businesses looking to better connect with their customers. It's ideal for small businesses and startups that need a hand up in production and behind the scenes. With a strong emphasis on series productions, recruiting efforts focus on project budget. BURST Agency already has a leg up with its bevy of behind the scenes film crews. The surge in activity and film production in the Georgia region has been building for quite some time and it’s a testament to the many advantages we offer filmmakers," said Cynthia Joubert, CEO of BURST Agency and Chair of the Luminaries ATL Regional Film Commission. Today’s milestone marks good news for our economy. More people are working and producers are buying a lot of material here, turning to local vendors to bring these films to life.
“As we continue to see growth in our local film industry, both in job creation and economic impact, it only makes sense to capitalize on these positive impacts,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. The investments made by our Atlanta Regional Film Commission and the Georgia Film and Entertainment Grant has provided an opportunity for success in television and movie production for many years to come.
“The pandemic has taught us a lot - including that people demand more content to watch. The TV & Film industries are looking for new places and ways to supply that demand. The numbers don’t lie - Georgia is a desirable place for the Film & TV production to do business,” said Cynthia Joubert, CEO of BURST Agency. "As a member of the state’s Film & TV workforce, I look forward to working with the General Assembly and industry leaders to take advantage of our desirable business environment to bring thousands of good paying jobs to communities all across the state,” said Cynthia.
With film activity occurring in all over of the state’s economic development prosperity zones, this year’s projects include Ten scripted series which present opportunities to return to Georgia to film additional seasons. There are many major productions that have been awarded to Georgia film and entertainment grants. Productions took place this past Spring and Fall with cameras rolling in Fulton, Fayette, Gwinnett, Cobb and many other Counties.
"BURST Agency Production Company provides quality productions at competitive pricing for businesses looking to better connect with their customers. It's ideal for small businesses and startups that need a hand up in production and behind the scenes. With a strong emphasis on series productions, recruiting efforts focus on project budget. BURST Agency already has a leg up with its bevy of behind the scenes film crews. The surge in activity and film production in the Georgia region has been building for quite some time and it’s a testament to the many advantages we offer filmmakers," said Cynthia Joubert, CEO of BURST Agency and Chair of the Luminaries ATL Regional Film Commission. Today’s milestone marks good news for our economy. More people are working and producers are buying a lot of material here, turning to local vendors to bring these films to life.
“As we continue to see growth in our local film industry, both in job creation and economic impact, it only makes sense to capitalize on these positive impacts,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. The investments made by our Atlanta Regional Film Commission and the Georgia Film and Entertainment Grant has provided an opportunity for success in television and movie production for many years to come.
“The pandemic has taught us a lot - including that people demand more content to watch. The TV & Film industries are looking for new places and ways to supply that demand. The numbers don’t lie - Georgia is a desirable place for the Film & TV production to do business,” said Cynthia Joubert, CEO of BURST Agency. "As a member of the state’s Film & TV workforce, I look forward to working with the General Assembly and industry leaders to take advantage of our desirable business environment to bring thousands of good paying jobs to communities all across the state,” said Cynthia.
With film activity occurring in all over of the state’s economic development prosperity zones, this year’s projects include Ten scripted series which present opportunities to return to Georgia to film additional seasons. There are many major productions that have been awarded to Georgia film and entertainment grants. Productions took place this past Spring and Fall with cameras rolling in Fulton, Fayette, Gwinnett, Cobb and many other Counties.
Contact
BURST Agency LLCContact
Cynthia Joubert
404-734-8507
www.BurstAgency.com
250 Pharr Rd., NE Buckhead
Atlanta, GA, 30305
Cynthia Joubert
404-734-8507
www.BurstAgency.com
250 Pharr Rd., NE Buckhead
Atlanta, GA, 30305
Categories