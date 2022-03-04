Fraud.net Announces Spanish-Language Webinar with Jumio: "Transforming the User Experience with Digital Onboarding"
Fraud.net and Jumio are collaborating on a Spanish-language webinar to discuss the latest fraud threats, and how you can leverage the latest technologies to meet them.
New York, NY, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fraud.net, an award-winning fraud management platform, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual webinar on Digital Onboarding for Identity Fraud Prevention on March 8th, 2022 at 11:00am EST to discuss the latest digital identity trends and fraud threats, and how you can leverage the latest artificial intelligence, facial biometrics, and vitality detection technologies to streamline digital onboarding, online customer verification and improve fraud prevention. This panel has been made possible through collaboration with identity verification and biometrics provider Jumio Corporation, and will be conducted in Spanish.
This webinar will feature prominent speakers from Jumio and Fraud.net:
Carolina Saldarriaga, our first speaker, is a Fraud.net Business Consultant for Latin America. Based in Medellin, Colombia, Carolina joined the team in an effort to provide award-winning comprehensive risk management to the Latin market. Carolina has experience in sales, digital marketing, and lead generation for more than 6 years. She is excited to share the cutting-edge identity fraud solution of Fraud.net and Jumio during this upcoming panel.
Birgitt Saade Jaime, their next speaker, is a proven expert in technology solutions, software and cybersecurity, with over 8 years of experience developing brands in Latin and Central America as a Sales Advisor in Sales Growth and Business Development. At Jumio, Birgitt serves as an account executive for the LatAm and Caribbean markets, helping companies ensure a smooth and frictionless customer onboarding with a high level of assurance.
Finally, Pedro Paytuvi will moderate this panel. As Senior Advisor in Strategic Partnerships, Pedro’s goal at Fraud.net is to deliver the best risk and fraud management solution to Latin financial institutions and fintechs.
These speakers bring key insights on identity verification and fraud prevention informed by years of experience. Don’t miss out on the chance to learn about this market-leading solution.
Sign up for this free webinar occurring on March 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am EST to learn about Jumio and Fraud.net’s powerful digital onboarding solution.
Copy and paste this link into your browser: https://fraud.net/n/webinar-transforming-the-user-experience-with-digital-onboarding-with-jumio/?utm_source=prcom&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Jumiolatampanel-pr
About Fraud.net:
Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. To learn more, contact them today.
About Jumio:
Jumio protects the ecosystems of businesses through their KYX Platform, unified, end-to-end identity verification, and eKYC platform offering a range of identity proofing services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring. Based in Palo Alto, CA, and serving international markets, Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel, and online gaming sectors.
