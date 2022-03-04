Debut Albuquerque Author Lesley Lowe Releases "Autumn Gold: A Rendezvous with Cancer, Knowing Death is Not Final"
An indomitable spirit receives a devastating diagnosis, what follows is a story of love, community, faith, and a determination to live life to the fullest.
Albuquerque, NM, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PenPower Book Marketing Services and 33 Greyhound Press are pleased to announce the March 3rd release of long-time Albuquerque resident Lesley Lowe’s debut book, Autumn Gold, a candid exploration of love and loss around cancer, and an homage to her daughter, Vashti Lowe, who died from multiple myeloma in 2015.
“Vashti was determined,” says Lowe about why she wrote the book. “Even through the highs and lows of her diagnosis and treatment, she wanted to offer strength to others.”
Autumn Gold focuses on Vashti Warner, a multiracial woman in the prime of life. A successful and well-liked attorney in the Albuquerque District Attorney’s Office, she’s known for her caring and vivacious personality. However, an unexpected cancer diagnosis throws Vashti’s life into turmoil. When confronted with an aggressive form of multiple myeloma, she is forced to examine what life means to her. It is through Vashti’s interactions and relationships with others that the book really shines.
Sadly, it is estimated that up to 40% of US citizens will develop cancer at some point in their lives. While the impact to individuals and immediate family is often discussed, not much consideration is given to the wider impacts of such diagnoses. This book addresses this deficit by exploring Vashti’s relationship to others in her community. Throughout the story, the reader is given glimpses of how Vashti’s very presence impacts those around her - from the compassionate way she handles clients, to how she encourages people she just met to be the best version of themselves, and finally, to how love lost returns. Autumn Gold ultimately reveals that every person touches far more lives than they can ever know.
Autumn Gold is also a reflection about faith and its impact while battling a terminal disease. Vashti meditates and believes in the power of dreams, and she is shown facing the emotional lows of her disease, and turning to her faith for strength as she undergoes treatment. By giving voice to family and friends, Autumn Gold celebrates the belief that fighting for more time is a worthwhile endeavor. It’s a reminder that if a person believes the disease has won, then, the battle is over.
“Vashti’s goal was to write a book encouraging other cancer patients to keep fighting, no matter the odds,” concludes Lowe. “She believed there was always hope and wanted others to experience it for themselves. While her story may have ended, I sincerely hope that Autumn Gold gives others the courage and conviction to take that next step forward in their own path.”
Autumn Gold will be released on March 3rd, 2022 and coincides with Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month. Lowe hopes that this will encourage discussions about this type of cancer and inspire testing for bone marrow donation eligibility.
Autumn Gold is currently available for pre-order through Amazon. It is also available for orders from your independent local bookstores via Indiebound.
