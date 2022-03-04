A Conversation with Edith Head
Solana Beach, CA, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Susan Claassen in the award-winning, A Conversation with Edith Head, a behind the scenes feast of great movie lore and delicious stories as told by 8 time Academy Award winning costume designer, Edith Head. A Conversation with Edith Head based on “Edith Head’s Hollywood,” by Edith Head & Paddy Calistro, features behind-the-scenes stories about Hollywood’s greatest stars that provide an intimate portrait of Hollywood’s legendary costume designer. In her six decades of costume design, Edith Head worked on over eleven hundred films; dressed the greatest stars of Hollywood; received 35 Academy Award® nominations, and won an unprecedented eight Oscars.
Much of the dialogue in A Conversation with Edith Head comes directly from the famed designer. When she was asked to write the authorized posthumous autobiography, Edith Head’s Hollywood, Ms. Calistro acquired more than thirteen hours of recollections recorded by Edith Head, which she and Ms. Claassen painstakingly reviewed to gather the remarkable “Edithisms”-- as Ms. Head referred to her own sayings, that abound in the show. In addition, Claassen and Calistro collected insights from Hollywood insiders who knew Ms. Head best: costume designer Bob Mackie, who once worked as Ms. Head's sketch artist; her dear friend Edie Wasserman, wife of the late Universal Studio head Lew Wasserman; and Art Linkletter, award-winning host of “House Party,” the daytime television show of the 1950s that brought Edith Head into the homes of America.
Performance takes place on March 21-22 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call the Box Office at 858-481-2155 or online. Regular $40.00
