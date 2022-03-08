Gold Record Producer, KenzDean, Releases New Song, “Did You Know”
RIAA Gold-certified record producer and songwriter, KenzDean has released his highly anticipated progressive house single, Did You Know across all streaming platforms. With KenzDean’s wild success in hip hop and rap production, this track marks an exciting turning point for the young artist creatively, as it is his first solo production as an electronic musician or progressive house artist. Tapping into his Berlin roots, KenzDean is now exploring sounds that remind him of his hometown.
Los Angeles, CA, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RIAA Gold-certified record producer and songwriter, KenzDean has released his highly anticipated progressive house single, Did You Know across all streaming platforms. With KenzDean’s wild success in hip hop and rap production, this track marks an exciting turning point for the young artist creatively, as it is his first solo production as an electronic musician or progressive house artist. Tapping into his Berlin roots, KenzDean is now exploring sounds that remind him of his favorite memories from his hometown’s club scene filled with pulsing sounds and rhythmic beats of house and trance music. The catchy vocal hook and chilled out melody are inspired by his endless curiosity and the thrill that you feel when you learn something new.
KenzDean says of the song, “I wanted to create a song that would make people happy and would inspire them to learn more.” If you’re looking for a feel-good song to get your groove on to, this track is sure to put a smile on your face and get your feet moving. So pull up the song on your favorite streaming platform, hit play, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.
Born in Berlin, the producer and engineer has always had a creative side to him. From years of graffiti to shooting videos for underground artists in Berlin to album artwork and marketing strategy consulting, KenzDean is a multidisciplinary creator.
Renowned for his hard-hitting drums and catchy melodies, he discovered his talent for music after being around up and coming artists and producers in Berlin. He pursued a professional music career by directing and producing music videos for local artists. Eventually, he produced derivative works such as the remix of Digging For Gold (2016), as a young adult. Shortly after, he opened and ran his first studio in Germany. He, however, moved to LA in 2018. Given his unwavering passion for music and appreciation for musical production, he celebrates an outstanding career marked with unparalleled talent and significant achievements.
Among the many that line his career, KenzDean is best recognized as the executive producer of fast, a hit single that was included in Sueco the Child’s debut album, Miscreant (2019). Following the initial release of fast, a remix, featuring Offset and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, was released later the same year. KenzDean is credited with mastering the remix. In 2020, fast was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The gold record reached over 100 million streams across all platforms and got over 4.6 million TikTok videos to the song.
KenzDean is also recognized for producing Dork, another single from Miscreant (2019). The single boasts of over 15,000,000 streams throughout various music platforms - most notably, Spotify. With a remix of the song that features Rich the Kid and also has comparable streaming numbers, KenzDean obviously wields commercial potential alongside musical talents. As an engineer and producer, he has worked with labels like Paper Rout Empire, Epic and Warner Records. In 2020, KenzDean released multiple projects in association with such recognizable names in the music industry as Young Dolph, Offset, Swank, JADY, and many more. As a way of giving back to the world, he looks forward to working with and developing up and coming artists.
Media contact details:
Company name: KenzDean
Contact name: KenzDean
Email: contact@KenzDean.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kenzdean
Website: www.kenzdean.com
Track Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/4sGX1ZDxXmiwJziwv7pFyT
Spotify Artist Link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VUpRSZw1qiKD9anaY0XjP?si=xp3E9uSkRvS0fbKcOtcOHg
Country/address: Los Angeles, CA
KenzDean says of the song, “I wanted to create a song that would make people happy and would inspire them to learn more.” If you’re looking for a feel-good song to get your groove on to, this track is sure to put a smile on your face and get your feet moving. So pull up the song on your favorite streaming platform, hit play, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.
Born in Berlin, the producer and engineer has always had a creative side to him. From years of graffiti to shooting videos for underground artists in Berlin to album artwork and marketing strategy consulting, KenzDean is a multidisciplinary creator.
Renowned for his hard-hitting drums and catchy melodies, he discovered his talent for music after being around up and coming artists and producers in Berlin. He pursued a professional music career by directing and producing music videos for local artists. Eventually, he produced derivative works such as the remix of Digging For Gold (2016), as a young adult. Shortly after, he opened and ran his first studio in Germany. He, however, moved to LA in 2018. Given his unwavering passion for music and appreciation for musical production, he celebrates an outstanding career marked with unparalleled talent and significant achievements.
Among the many that line his career, KenzDean is best recognized as the executive producer of fast, a hit single that was included in Sueco the Child’s debut album, Miscreant (2019). Following the initial release of fast, a remix, featuring Offset and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, was released later the same year. KenzDean is credited with mastering the remix. In 2020, fast was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The gold record reached over 100 million streams across all platforms and got over 4.6 million TikTok videos to the song.
KenzDean is also recognized for producing Dork, another single from Miscreant (2019). The single boasts of over 15,000,000 streams throughout various music platforms - most notably, Spotify. With a remix of the song that features Rich the Kid and also has comparable streaming numbers, KenzDean obviously wields commercial potential alongside musical talents. As an engineer and producer, he has worked with labels like Paper Rout Empire, Epic and Warner Records. In 2020, KenzDean released multiple projects in association with such recognizable names in the music industry as Young Dolph, Offset, Swank, JADY, and many more. As a way of giving back to the world, he looks forward to working with and developing up and coming artists.
Media contact details:
Company name: KenzDean
Contact name: KenzDean
Email: contact@KenzDean.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kenzdean
Website: www.kenzdean.com
Track Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/4sGX1ZDxXmiwJziwv7pFyT
Spotify Artist Link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VUpRSZw1qiKD9anaY0XjP?si=xp3E9uSkRvS0fbKcOtcOHg
Country/address: Los Angeles, CA
Contact
KenzDeanContact
Dean Straub (KenzDean)
310-916-9380
Kenzdean.com/didyouknow
sbgent.biz@gmail.com
Dean Straub (KenzDean)
310-916-9380
Kenzdean.com/didyouknow
sbgent.biz@gmail.com
Categories