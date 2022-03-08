Gold Record Producer, KenzDean, Releases New Song, “Did You Know”

RIAA Gold-certified record producer and songwriter, KenzDean has released his highly anticipated progressive house single, Did You Know across all streaming platforms. With KenzDean’s wild success in hip hop and rap production, this track marks an exciting turning point for the young artist creatively, as it is his first solo production as an electronic musician or progressive house artist. Tapping into his Berlin roots, KenzDean is now exploring sounds that remind him of his hometown.