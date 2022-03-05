Blue Tide Marine Signs Strategic Partnership with JFD Offering Enhanced Maritime Capability Into the Americas in the Sub-Sea Domain
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Tide Marine signs strategic partnership with JFD offering enhanced maritime capability into the Americas in the Sub-sea domain.
• JFD North America, a subsidiary of JFD Global, and Blue Tide Marine (BTM) form a new strategic partnership in line with JFD’s strategy to provide market leading technology solutions and world class support.
• The relationship will allow for enhanced underwater mobility solutions, services, training and capability development
• BTM will join JFD North America at US Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC), due to be held in May this year
Blue Tide Marine is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with JFD, the world leading underwater capability provider serving the commercial and defense diving markets and part of James Fisher and Sons plc.
Through the partnership, JFD and BTM will be able to offer enhanced capabilities, as well as provide training and capability orientation services for the effective operation and deployment of underwater mobility solutions to the US market.
BTM delivers tailored maritime products and training expertise in underwater mobility and life support, with a focus on the United States.
JFD have critical capabilities in the provision of tactical diving life support (TDLS), as well as mobility platforms for tactical diving vehicles (TDV). The combined capabilities of a JFD and BTM partnership will significantly improve access to products, services, training and capability development for customers in the government, commercial and recreational subsea communities.
Bob Pudney, President, Blue Tide Marine said, “The partnership of BTM and JFD is an exciting and powerful collaboration. We know that this enduring relationship sets an unprecedented standard in the undersea domain. JFD’s world-class equipment and capabilities coupled with BTM’s exceptional expertise sets a new bar for the industry. We are excited for our clients and the innovation the industry will see because of this unparalleled partnership.”
Richard Dellar, Managing Director, JFD said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with BTM, collaborating to bring cutting edge maritime mobility and life support to the US market via JFD North America. The opportunity for shared learning allows us to further develop our underwater mobility capabilities and grow our operational knowledge and training services. This is in line with JFD’s commitment to continually set new benchmarks in the delivery of innovative technologies and training services that lead the way in safety and protecting lives at sea.”
BTM will be joining JFD at SOFIC (Special Operations Forces Industry Conference) this year. SOFIC brings together 400 exhibiting companies demonstrating the latest in Special Operations Forces technology and is due to be held 16 – 18 May 2022 in Tampa, Florida. JFD will be showcasing its Shadow Seal MK 1C TDV, a unique surface or subsea craft enabling the transportation of four tactical divers.
About Blue Tide Marine (BTM)
BTM is a U.S. veteran owned and operated business with offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Suffolk, VA. Personnel include maritime professionals hand-selected for their specialized skills and experience, with half of our workforce consisting of veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
Blue Tide Marine provides innovative solutions to meet unique maritime logistics and operating challenges including urgent disaster response, maritime and aviation cargo delivery, undersea training services, security, and a variety of vessel transport and management services. For more information visit www.bluetidemarine.com.
About JFD
JFD is the world leading underwater capability provider, serving the commercial and defence markets with innovative diving, submarine and hyperbaric rescue, technical solutions and services. Operating worldwide, the company is the world’s leading provider of submarine rescue capability and an established provider of submarine escape training. The company is at the forefront of Hyperbaric Rescue, along with being the leading supplier of commercial and defence diving equipment and saturation diving systems to the commercial industry.
JFD was created in 2014 through the merger of James Fisher Defence and Divex. In 2015 JFD acquired the National Hyperbaric Centre to further boost the services offered to its customers. In 2016 LEXMAR was acquired to enhance the capability and offering within JFD’s diving capability and suite of saturation diving systems. JFD acquired diving and recompression specialist Cowan Manufacturing in February 2018. In August 2019 JFD added to its portfolio with the acquisition of Ortega Submersibles BV, the Netherlands-based submersible boat designer and manufacturer. Ansti Test Systems Ltd was acquired in January 2020, providing JFD with the capability to design and manufacture test facilities for performance measurement of underwater / surface breathing apparatus. In March 2020, JFD acquired Fathom Systems, a leading provider of diver communications, gas analysis, diver monitoring and integrated diving control systems for Diving Support Vessels (DSVs). For more information see www.jfdglobal.com and www.fathomsystems.co.uk
Bianca Martinez-Oberhelman
757-620-5226
www.bluetidemarine.com
